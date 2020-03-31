Arsenal need more than just their youngsters claims Rio Ferdinand

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has been talking about Arsenal and in particular, the defence, however, he had a throwaway line naming three Arsenal youngsters and that they would not be enough for Mikel Arteta, he will need stability and strength as well.

The former Manchester United defender picked out Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka as players that Arteta has brought through.

“Keep bringing in these [players], Martinelli, Saka, Willock, all these boys. Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Mirror

“I love seeing that but they’ve got to get stability and strength in there, some people who will do good for the club, because it hasn’t worked with the likes of Sokratis and [Shkodran] Mustafi, I don’t think they haven’t been able to get it right, and [Calum] Chambers before that.”

Ferdinand is right, you do need strength and stability and that does come with experience and while Arsenal does have that in abundance, they do not have the quality. That is not helping the youngsters thrive as much as they could do.

Arteta has given chances to these youngsters this season and the return of William Saliba in the summer could see Arsenal play with a young and exciting team next season.

But they will still need a core of older players as well and that should be the focus when the transfer window opens up.

An article from Ime