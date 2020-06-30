Arsenal need more than just youngsters claims former Gunner

Arsenal has a reputation for bringing through some of the best young talents. From the days of Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have been trusting their academy system to bring through players that can help the senior team.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Aaron Ramsey joined the Gunners as youngsters and they would go on to become top players in the Premier League and around Europe.

One player who also enjoyed coming through the ranks at Arsenal is David Bentley and the winger has now hailed the Gunners’ youth system.

Bentley commended the Gunners for maintaining youth development as a strong point which has remained that way since the time he played for the club.

He, however, added that the club needs to have the right experienced head around to help these players and it would be perfect for what Mikel Arteta wants to achieve.

He said via his column on a betting blog: “Youth development has always been Arsenal’s strong point. It was when I was there. The systems are there in place along with the type of football they want to generate and there will be lots of opportunities for them.

“If they can just get the foundations in place so they have the right experienced players to help them then Arteta’s model will be to allow young players to develop. As long as he is given time his style of football is good for that.”