Arsenal need one defender, one midfielder and Dusan Vlahovic and we are good to go….

Players Arsenal Shouldn’t Buy This Summer by Ben Dungate

The season has ended, so in the absence of any actual sporting news, the tabloids will spend the next few months thinking of new ways to peddle the same old tripe, where they link a player on holiday in Dubai and posting it on his Instagram as a direct plea to whatever club happens to play in the colour of shirt he happens to be wearing in the photo. And we can expect Arsenal to be right at the top of the merry-go-round when it comes to ridiculous transfer rumours.

And rightly so…

After the lacklustre end to the season, Arteta and Edu are probably going to spend all summer sweating because they have to get this summer right. Coming 2nd has done MA no favours at all. And coming 2nd in the manner we did was the worst possible scenario. Far better to be gallantly plugging away all season just to be pipped at the end than to see a title challenge collapse like a flan in a cupboard. It puts pressure on the club to get the incoming transfers right, because having spent so much time leading the league expectations are now high. Perhaps unrealistically so.

Arsenal have some outstanding players. We also have some good players, some ok players, some players who might be good one day, and some dross. Unfortunately for us, I expect Chelsea to get it right under Pochettino, Liverpool to recruit where they need to, and for Man Utd to get even better next season.

This makes it even harder for Arteta. Our midfield is not great. It’s not as bad as Liverpool’s, but even Southampton’s midfield is/was better than Liverpool’s! Partey needs help or replacing. It has to be one or the other. He is a magnificent distributor of the ball and can look imperious on occasions, but can also look all at sea. If Declan Rice comes in he needs to replace Partey in my opinion.

Personally, I would prefer we keep him and recruit more sensibly than paying over the odds for Rice.

Rob Holding. A fine character, a decent player, a great squad man, but just not good enough. Kiwior showed enough in those final weeks to make me think he is the real deal and could actually replace Gabriel. In any case we need another CB or we need a RB so Ben White can alternate between the 2 positions as cover.

But I do think we only need 1 defender providing we keep Kieran Tierney. I see retaining his services as critical for next season, and I think he needs to play. Zinchenko can take Xhaka’s role in midfield and can fill in for KT when he inevitably gets injured. And of course we have Tomiyasu. So providing we keep KT and Saliba, and bring in one other we are good at the back.

And we need a striker. We need Vlahovic. Someone who can get 20-30 goals every year. I think the goal spread across our team is fantastic, but imagine Odegaard or Saka or Martinelli getting injured or losing form… I think a club having someone like Haaland or Harry Kane is amazing for the team. Would we not want prime a Van Persie if we had the choice? Of course we would. Every single time. Vlahovic could be the catalyst for something very exciting.

In short then, I think City should be docked points for winning too often, Liverpool should be fined for continuously claiming van Dijk to be the best CB in the world when he isn’t even the best CB at Liverpool, and Chelsea should be thrown out of the league for being deplorable scum lords who ruin football, managers, young players, have no soul and somehow ended up with a worse owner than Ambramovich.

Also, we should buy Dusan Vlahovic, Denzel Dumfries and Sergij Milinkovic-Savic.

Ben Dungate

