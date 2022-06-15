Arsenal need players for the here and now, not for the future…

The same 48 hours where Haaland move to Man City was made official, Brighton accept a 30 million offer from Spurs for Bissouma, and it’s reported Liverpool will be confirming a 100 million package for Nunez, Arsenal have managed a 4 million purchase for teenager Marquinhos.
Cynically you could say that sums us up.
Three sides who finished above us identifying targets who will make them stronger, while we prioritise tomorrow – never today.
Using his Brazilian networks, of course if Edu has been scouting the 19-year-old for so long it’s correct he buys him if the price is right.
By all accounts, many in South America can’t believe Sao Paolo sell such a talent for such a reduced price
Another reason for our director to take advantage.
Edu warned in a statement the midfielder is for the future and is still developing.
In years’ time we could be talking about a bargain. The problem is it’s the here and now that needs improving.
The club made a choice 12 months ago to build around youth, all signings under the age of 23. Youngsters that Arteta can teach and mould to suit his ethos. Where you agree or not, at least the Gunners had an identity at last, a clear action plan.
It’s clear though the youth need help.
Physically and mentally, Saka and Smith Rowe couldn’t cope with all the pressure of being the sole creative providers.
Anfield, Etihad, City Ground, The Lane, Selhurst Park, Saint James Park, Goodison. Too many examples where we needed some leadership
We were well beaten in too many fixtures.
Call me negative, the truth is too many can’t say anything bad about the Gunners.
The squad needs improving it’s as simple as that. Surely, we have ran out of creative spins to put on a lack of ambition.
When the Kroenke Family first took power in the board room, we were told to wait for a Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, Ramsey and Wilshire to mature.
That was over a decade ago!
Then we were asked to wait for our core group of British players to hit their prime.
Are we really going to, almost 20 years after our last title, wait for the jam tomorrow again?
Come on Gooners wake up!
In 2022 we don’t have a single world class player.
In the run in, we were relying on Eddie Nketiah as our main source of goals!
Our fanbase let our owners do this. When do we say enough?
Yes, Marquinhos might turn out to be good.
Yet in that time do you trust our owners not to cash in on a Smith Rowe?
Will a Saka trust the process enough not to be tempted by more money and trophies elsewhere?
So sorry, I don’t care about a player who might turn out great.
I want great today!
Dan
Agreed although Marquinhos is a very low risk investment and probably has no effect on our budget whatsoever.
I think Arsenal skip Bissouma because they’re looking to sign either Douglas Luiz or Sander Berge. I’d prefer one of them or Fabian Ruiz/ Palmeiras’ Danilo over Tielemans
Remember, many fans were disappointed when Villa snatched Buendia, yet see how it turned out for Villa versus our Smith-Rowe’s performance this season
As for Haaland and Nunez, I agree Arsenal should’ve acted quicker. All top four teams above Arsenal have got tall CFs for speculative long crosses and attacking set-pieces
Luiz and Berge are terrible compared to Bissouma..
If we miss out on Bissouma, I think it’s because we were not interested in him or we got snubbed by him.
That young lad from Lens seems like a quality player too. Doucoure his name was I think. I wonder if he’s a target still.
I’ve watched quite a bit of Ligue 1 furbol and Doucoure
is a fantastic young talent. He would be a tremendous
upgrade on Xhaka, EL Neny and Lokonga but may
not be the type of ball carrying, offensive minded CM
that MA is currently looking to add to the midfield
ranks.
Personally I would loan out Lokonga, sell Xhaka and
add both Tielemans and Doucoure but I’ve only both
played and been a passionate fan most of my life. 😀
Luiz has played under Man City’s system, is a Brazil national team player and would likely click with Magalhaes/ Martinelli. Whereas Berge will be a great asset in set-pieces and would likely work very well with Odegaard
As for any young midfielder from Ligue 1, I hope Arsenal assess their targets thoroughly first. We need to be careful after the cases of Guendouzi, Ndombele and Bakayoko
shhh Dan, you can’t say it as it is on here.
We are strongly linked with Jesus and Tieemans. We already have Turner and Marquinos sorted. Ramsdale Turner
Tomiyasu Niles
Tierney Tavarez
White Gabriel Saliba Holding Trusty
Xhaka Partey Lokonga Elneny
Tielemans Odegaard ESR Azeez Flores
Pepe Saka Martinelli Nelson
Nketiah Jesus Marquinos Balogun.
Business sorted.
Arsenal haven’t challenged for the tite in xx years, despite spending a lot.
Ideally, we need players, who improves us now, but who also can improve themselves and be part of a potential title challenge in 2-3 years.
Like a spoilt child…..wah wah wah why cant we spend £100 million on world class players when we are not in the champions league……
Its a plan for the future for this very reason, we do not have unlimited funds to play with…and if we did…..so would all the other teams……
Oh no somebody signed a player that might have been ok….but wanted champions league football…..
take a reality check and stop acting like a child, or buy the players with your own money. and negotiations.
It’s all about balance as far as I’m concerned.
I’d be extremely disappointed if an oven ready player or 2 are not signed but nor do I have a problem with the club investing in the future
Dan, your constant articles relentlessly knocking our club are distasteful and oh so B.O.R.I.N.G!!!!
For the sake of those who believe in SUPPORTING our club, just give the negativity and “spoilt child demanding sweets NOW “, a rest!!!
John McGinn
Onana