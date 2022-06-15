Arsenal need players for the here and now, not for the future…

The same 48 hours where Haaland move to Man City was made official, Brighton accept a 30 million offer from Spurs for Bissouma, and it’s reported Liverpool will be confirming a 100 million package for Nunez, Arsenal have managed a 4 million purchase for teenager Marquinhos.

Cynically you could say that sums us up.

Three sides who finished above us identifying targets who will make them stronger, while we prioritise tomorrow – never today.

Using his Brazilian networks, of course if Edu has been scouting the 19-year-old for so long it’s correct he buys him if the price is right.

By all accounts, many in South America can’t believe Sao Paolo sell such a talent for such a reduced price

Another reason for our director to take advantage.

Edu warned in a statement the midfielder is for the future and is still developing.

In years’ time we could be talking about a bargain. The problem is it’s the here and now that needs improving.

The club made a choice 12 months ago to build around youth, all signings under the age of 23. Youngsters that Arteta can teach and mould to suit his ethos. Where you agree or not, at least the Gunners had an identity at last, a clear action plan.

It’s clear though the youth need help.

Physically and mentally, Saka and Smith Rowe couldn’t cope with all the pressure of being the sole creative providers.

Anfield, Etihad, City Ground, The Lane, Selhurst Park, Saint James Park, Goodison. Too many examples where we needed some leadership

We were well beaten in too many fixtures.

Call me negative, the truth is too many can’t say anything bad about the Gunners.

The squad needs improving it’s as simple as that. Surely, we have ran out of creative spins to put on a lack of ambition.

When the Kroenke Family first took power in the board room, we were told to wait for a Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, Ramsey and Wilshire to mature.

That was over a decade ago!

Then we were asked to wait for our core group of British players to hit their prime.

Are we really going to, almost 20 years after our last title, wait for the jam tomorrow again?

Come on Gooners wake up!

In 2022 we don’t have a single world class player.

In the run in, we were relying on Eddie Nketiah as our main source of goals!

Our fanbase let our owners do this. When do we say enough?

Yes, Marquinhos might turn out to be good.

Yet in that time do you trust our owners not to cash in on a Smith Rowe?

Will a Saka trust the process enough not to be tempted by more money and trophies elsewhere?

So sorry, I don’t care about a player who might turn out great.

I want great today!

Dan

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: How will Marquinhos fit into the team?