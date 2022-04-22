Arsenal need the Twelfth Man behind them when we face Man United

This season the Arsenal supporters really gave their support to Mikel Arteta’s young team every time we played at home, and the Emirates had been turned our fortress. Up until a couple of weeks agao, our only home losses were to the Big Three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City.

But then in our last home game we were awful in losing to Brighton, and the Arsenal fans were a little subdued. Arteta said after that game: “We didn’t give anything to our crowd to hang onto, we didn’t show enough purpose, speed, momentum, we didn’t generate anything that we wanted to do.”

But our away fans still came to back us up at Stamford Bridge. This is what Arteta said after the Chelsea game, when our away fans made nearly as much noise as the depleted Chelsea contingent. ““I’m now thinking about Manchester United,” Arteta stated. “This one is done now, we have already enjoyed it in the dressing room. Now it is about recovery, preparing mentally. We don’t have any time to prepare for the match, so we are going to have to need our people to turn up and make the Emirates a real place against Manchester United.”

For our fans, the only thing I can say is what I have said all season. In good and difficult moments, they have been right behind the team and I know that we have disappointed them in the last few weeks with the results that we’ve had, and look how they were today again. So this victory is for them as well and then tell them that they have to be at Emirates Stadium with us on Saturday, because we don’t have time to recover and they need to be really noisy and loud to help us win the match.”

So, you heard him Gooners. Get behind the team!

Let’s knock Man United out of the race for Top Four and show Tottenham we are not giving up without a fight….

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…