Arsenal need the Twelfth Man behind them when we face Man United

This season the Arsenal supporters really gave their support to Mikel Arteta’s young team every time we played at home, and the Emirates had been turned our fortress. Up until a couple of weeks agao, our only home losses were to the Big Three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City.
But then in our last home game we were awful in losing to Brighton, and the Arsenal fans were a little subdued. Arteta said after that game: “We didn’t give anything to our crowd to hang onto, we didn’t show enough purpose, speed, momentum, we didn’t generate anything that we wanted to do.”
But our away fans still came to back us up at Stamford Bridge. This is what Arteta said after the Chelsea game, when our away fans made nearly as much noise as the depleted Chelsea contingent. ““I’m now thinking about Manchester United,” Arteta stated. “This one is done now, we have already enjoyed it in the dressing room. Now it is about recovery, preparing mentally. We don’t have any time to prepare for the match, so we are going to have to need our people to turn up and make the Emirates a real place against Manchester United.”
For our fans, the only thing I can say is what I have said all season. In good and difficult moments, they have been right behind the team and I know that we have disappointed them in the last few weeks with the results that we’ve had, and look how they were today again. So this victory is for them as well and then tell them that they have to be at Emirates Stadium with us on Saturday, because we don’t have time to recover and they need to be really noisy and loud to help us win the match.”
So, you heard him Gooners. Get behind the team!
Let’s knock Man United out of the race for Top Four and show Tottenham we are not giving up without a fight….
VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…
Fans have been behind the team against Palace, Brighton, Southampton and Chelsea.
Not having the fans’ support is an excuse. Its time for the team to get in front of the fans and play for the badge.
It’s the multi-millionaires job to get the fans going by what they produce on the field….not the other way around.
And that doesn’t always mean by winning but by putting in a proper shift every game which simply wasn’t the case against BHA
Got a feeling the atmosphere will be electric tomorrow lunchtime. The AA group are planning something special in the Clockend. By all accounts it’s along the lines of the Yellow Wall at BVB.
MU just got their nose bloodied. They’re looking to bounce back from that and to impress Ten Hag. Some of them will be fighting to save their spot in the team as well. Hard to call this one.
Just hope the Lads and OJT Coach understand the significance a win means and roll like they do…IJS
The fact of the matter is United have just got their new coach and every player would want to impress him. Secondly I am a bit worried about our inconsistency and hope we turn up the way we played our home matches before the BHA defeat. That said, I hope MA puts out an unchanged team, specially Elneny must play because he is in form and always plays well against United. Remember, ours is a lunch time kick off and we must win in order to keep the pressure on the Spuds who play Brenford later, by no means a easy match. So Arsenal must go all out for a win and put United out of the top 4 race.