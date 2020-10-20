Arsenal need to be careful not to burn out Saka

Will Bukayo Saka suffer from burnout?

Are we as fans putting too much pressure on yet another youngsters’ shoulders? Possibly…

At the age of just 19 Bukayo Saka is quickly becoming a household name amongst Arsenal fans and I hope he remains as level-headed and down to earth as what he is.

Since his debut back in 2018 he has appeared 49 times in all competitions, bagging five goals and 12 assists so far, with 11 of those coming in the 2019/2020 season, where he really began to establish himself.

Although I have been critical of him in the past, it is only because he is so young, and we don’t want him to burn out, as that is what happened to Theo Walcott, too much pressure from such a young age and he never really fulfilled his full potential at the club. But with Saka I hope it is different, I hope he manages to establish himself, stay grounded but achieve the best he can because if he keeps going at this level the only way really is up.

Saka for me was one of the standout players on the weekend. He controlled the ball, held it up well and tried to set up chances. The only the only thing he didn’t manage to do was score a goal against City, but he can’t do it all himself and he deserved to be on the winning side after such a performance. Under the current management of Arteta I have high hopes for Saka, and I believe he will guide him down the right path too.

Given that he has quickly been recognised by the England national team as well, I do hope he does not suffer from burnout or too much pressure, because Arsenal need him more than England do, and I would hate for such a talent to be wasted or even damaged.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman