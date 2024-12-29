Arsenal need to be more direct in attack more often against low-block sides

Arsenal need to continue to do this “thing” more frequently against low blocks.

Arsenal’s final game to end the year was against Ipswich and despite the win coming in the form of a slender 1-0 win on paper, the Gunners would’ve seen it as ending the year on a high regardless. Looking at the win itself, we clearly struggled to put our chances away despite having created enough chances to do so. Failure to do this ensured a fairly nervy end to the contest which understandably shouldn’t have been the case against a lowly Ipswich side. In spite of the nervy finish and failure to win by a wider margin, there were some good performances all over the starting lineup. Some really good football was on show at times in the game but it was our willingness to carry the ball centrally through the Ipswich defense at times that left me fascinated.

Two instances in particular piqued interest with the first being the 18th minute chance that Jurrien Timber manufactured for himself through a brilliant carry near the halfway line to the edge of the visitors box. Though it led to a tame effort at goal, the fact that he carried the ball centrally opened up an opportunity to draw players out of the low block which in turn opens up spaces where we can exploit. Another instance in which it led to a chance as well was in the 48th minute with Martin Ødegaard this time being the one causing panic among the Ipswich defenders. In a run that started from virtually his half way line, Ødegaard eventually got his shot blocked after continuing the run till inside their 18 yard box.

These two instances despite not leading to goals should be encouragement to do it with more frequency, especially against low blocks. Part of the reason why we struggle against low blocks is the often predictable side to side passing without any central penetration and variation to our points/types of attacks. Ball carrying, especially centrally, brings with it an element of unpredictability as well an element of uncertainty to the opposition. Defenders will be caught in two minds whether to stay in position or go after the man which will lead to spaces being opened up one way or the other. Playing that way will also draw us more set piece opportunities in central areas where we can be of more threat as well. We certainly don’t do this enough against those sorts of opposition, which is a downer considering how useful it can be when used to great effect. A lot of the reasons why we don’t are simply tactical with a minor being a lack of bravery from the players individually to take the risk.

It was really great seeing us play that way at times against Ipswich, it was a breath of fresh air to an attack that will need all it can get amidst the continued absence of Bukayo Saka.

Let me get your thoughts on this gooners, did any of you notice this?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

