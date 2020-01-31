Arsenal need to be ready for a battle when they face Burnley

Mikel Arteta admits that facing Burnley is a difficult test.

The Gunners will be facing the Clarets on the back of a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Burnley also enjoyed a 2-0 win over Manchester United in their last league game against a top English side and Arteta knows that Sean Dyche’s men are a tricky group to play against.

Arsenal has won all their last five head to heads against Burnley but the games are always tough ones for Arsenal.

Arteta admitted that Burnley has mastered their style of play and he called them “specialist” at what they do.

He added that Burnley’s approach to the game makes it difficult for their opponents to implement their game plan but insisted that they would be ready to take control of the game and dictate the play.

He said per Arsenal.com: “It’s one of the most English brands. What they do, they do it really, really well and they’re specialists at that.

“The type of game that they want to play makes it really difficult for the opponent, so we need to be ready for a battle, be clever and take the game the way we want.

“We will go there with complete focus and energy and a very clear plan, because if not, they are very hard to deal with.”

Arsenal won on their last visit to Turf Moor and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored three times in his last two matches against Burnley, which makes it very handy that the Gabonese magician is back from his suspension.

Burnley will be tough and cannot be underestimated but this is a very different Arsenal side than what we experienced earlier in the season and I for one am confident we will leave Turf Moor with all three points.