Arsenal need to be ruthless from the start against Man United….

Arsenal need to take their chances if they want to overcome Man Utd

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Old Trafford, hoping to claim a win that will put them four points clear at the top after six league games.

It would certainly have been an unthinkable thought at the start of the campaign. But to do that, they will have to overcome Erik Ten Hag’s Man Utd.

After a poor start to the season, the Red Devils have somewhat found their feet, as the team has won three games on the bounce, with victory at home against Liverpool the most impressive of all.

The performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side was a testament that current form goes out of the window at the time of heavyweight clashes.

Arsenal have been exceptional this season. But they must be wary of one thing more than the others: killing the opposition when you have the chance.

The Gunners have dominated almost every Premier League game until now. But sometimes, they have shot themselves in the foot to some degree.

✅ Newcastle

✅ Chelsea

✅ Man City

✅ Liverpool@Arsenal are looking to become only the fifth different side to win their opening six #PL matches in a season 🔴#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/4X0ZKp2fIb — Premier League (@premierleague) September 4, 2022

In the games against Fulham and Aston Villa, the North London side were on top for the majority of the game. However, they were not able to score the all-important second and third goals to put themselves out of sight.

As a result, both the oppositions troubled Arsenal in the second half. Had they been a wee bit lucky, Fulham and Villa could have gone home with all three points.

Dutch legend Johan Cruyff famously said, “Quality without results is pointless.” This is a message every player at Arsenal should be well aware of before they grace the pitch at Manchester.

Better losing my girlfriend than Arsenal losing the game on Sunday😤😒🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/flN1iOsWOf — MAD DANTEZ🤖🤖 (@DanteFresh5) September 2, 2022

Until now, Arteta’s side have scored 13 Premier League goals. Which is a very good number. However, they have scored 13 goals when they should have scored more than 17-18. Such has been their dominance this season.

If the players don’t convert their dominance into solid goal numbers, we might struggle to claim only our third win at Old Trafford in the past 15 years.

Arsenal have been ruthless in the transfer market in the last few years. Now they must be ruthless in front of the goal too.

Yash Bisht

