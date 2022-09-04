Arsenal need to be ruthless from the start against Man United….

Arsenal need to take their chances if they want to overcome Man Utd
Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Old Trafford, hoping to claim a win that will put them four points clear at the top after six league games.
It would certainly have been an unthinkable thought at the start of the campaign. But to do that, they will have to overcome Erik Ten Hag’s Man Utd.
After a poor start to the season, the Red Devils have somewhat found their feet, as the team has won three games on the bounce, with victory at home against Liverpool the most impressive of all.
Five games. Five wins.
Let’s make it six – together ✊
🔜 @premierleague pic.twitter.com/Q1X6v2qYcZ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 4, 2022
The performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side was a testament that current form goes out of the window at the time of heavyweight clashes.
Arsenal have been exceptional this season. But they must be wary of one thing more than the others: killing the opposition when you have the chance.
The Gunners have dominated almost every Premier League game until now. But sometimes, they have shot themselves in the foot to some degree.
✅ Newcastle
✅ Chelsea
✅ Man City
✅ Liverpool@Arsenal are looking to become only the fifth different side to win their opening six #PL matches in a season 🔴#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/4X0ZKp2fIb
— Premier League (@premierleague) September 4, 2022
In the games against Fulham and Aston Villa, the North London side were on top for the majority of the game. However, they were not able to score the all-important second and third goals to put themselves out of sight.
As a result, both the oppositions troubled Arsenal in the second half. Had they been a wee bit lucky, Fulham and Villa could have gone home with all three points.
Dutch legend Johan Cruyff famously said, “Quality without results is pointless.” This is a message every player at Arsenal should be well aware of before they grace the pitch at Manchester.
Better losing my girlfriend than Arsenal losing the game on Sunday😤😒🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/flN1iOsWOf
— MAD DANTEZ🤖🤖 (@DanteFresh5) September 2, 2022
Until now, Arteta’s side have scored 13 Premier League goals. Which is a very good number. However, they have scored 13 goals when they should have scored more than 17-18. Such has been their dominance this season.
If the players don’t convert their dominance into solid goal numbers, we might struggle to claim only our third win at Old Trafford in the past 15 years.
Arsenal have been ruthless in the transfer market in the last few years. Now they must be ruthless in front of the goal too.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
All arsenal have to do today is, to create more chances and take the chances created to out score United.
Gabriel Jesus Man of the match
Xhaka boom
Matineli the killer
Man U 1:2 Arsenal. Arsenal to score first by Jesus’ Man u to equalize, arsenal to score immediately by Matineli
Assits by Lonkonga and xhaka.
Yeah I solemnly agree with you. Utilizing our chances would be a good factor to consider once we’re able to create..
Am so confident!
Not sure what you meant about Arsenal being “ruthless” in the transfer market Yash, perhaps you could explain?
I believe urs manure who should be worrying about us, rather than the other way round.
If we start the way we have done in our previous five games, the goals will come.
Expecting a win by three goals to one and the referee to have a nightmare, seeing us end up with multiple bookings and a red card.
Totally agree with the general gist of the article, we need to be ruthless against United. Our expected goals per game though has been 2.09 so far which is the 3rd best in the league. It would suggest we should have scored 10, we have scored 13. So not too concerned with our finishing. You could argue we maybe should of created more clear chances with our dominance.
There is a tendency to expect 3, 4 or even 5 goals when dominating but it rarely works out that way in reality. Liverpool in their 9-0 over Bournemouth registered an xG of 4.86 suggesting 5 to 4 nil would be the normal score line there and that was near total domination. That is why such results are so rare everything has to click for you to hit that level.
Last year we underperformed our xG to such an extent we were the 15th worst for xG differential and as a result we should of scored the 4th most in the league but ended up with the 6th most goals. So the early reversal of that trend is highly promising.
No shaking, 3 points already in the bag. The players with the mental block against the devils in the past have all but gone from the club.
These new fresh-faced Gooners squad are not burdened under such yoke. They just want to go out and smash anyone in their path, red, blue or green, dont matter. They didnt overcome any mental blocks…they dont even have it to begin with lol
3points, 4 clear…
Indeed. Think our record is 1 win at Old Trafford in the last 16 years and that was in Arteta’s worst season in charge.
Could make a big statement today.