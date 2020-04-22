Arsenal need to be ‘ruthless’ in summer window

Former striker Kevin Campbell has told Arsenal that they must be ruthless in the coming window, whilst blaming them for allowing the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation.

The Gabon international is strongly linked with the exit door this summer, with just over 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for our top goalscorer, and Campbell believes that Real might have the strongest negotiating point.

“One thing I will say about those teams, they have pieces that could entice Arsenal to do some trade,” he said.

“There could be players involved, swapping players with a little bit of money.

“Let’s talk about Jovic, who isn’t really getting a look in at Real Madrid. He could be a bargaining chip to try and lure Aubameyang over there.

“First and foremost Arsenal should have never let it get to this position in the first place.

“Soon as he gets to two years, the contract should have been on the table, ‘Sign it sign it, if you don’t in the next six months we’ll look to sell you.’

“That’s the way [it should be] – they came out with that statement that no player would get to one year left and now we’ve got not only Aubameyang but [Alexandre] Lacazette to come down to one year[next summer].

“There’s going to have to be some ruthless moves made at Arsenal.”

Will our club ever learn from the contract debacle of Ozil and Alexis in 2018? Will we have to sell both Laca and Aubz if no new contracts can be arranged over the coming months?

Patrick