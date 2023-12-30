Arsenal need to be super-consistent from now on or forget the League title

Are Arsenal’s recent performances evidence that they aren’t ready to win the Premier League? I’m sure that’s the question on everyone’s mind after seeing Arteta and the boys drop five points in the last two games. West Ham defeated Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium, disappointing every Gooner.

The defeat to West Ham, along with the draw at Anfield against Liverpool last Saturday, may provide critics with ammunition to suggest that the Gunners are not ready to challenge for the Premier League crown.

On paper, Arsenal were supposed to beat West Ham, who didn’t even have their first-choice defence for the game, but Mikel Arteta’s team couldn’t break them down and get the goals, leaving them in second place and giving Liverpool the opportunity to dictate the title race with their two-point advantage.

Consistency is essential for Arsenal’s title chances, as their strong start last season, which faded towards the end, cost them the title. To compete for the title in the second half of the season, they must sustain a consistent performance throughout the season, especially with formidable teams like Liverpool and Manchester City gaining momentum.

Manchester City, who presently have a game in hand, may catch up to the Gunners 40-point position with a victory. Arsenal’s success this season is dependent on consistency; otherwise, they risk losing the title, like they did last season.

They will play Fulham in another London derby on December 31st. A win should be the catalyst for a sustained run in 2024 that will see them win consistently or throw away their hopes of winning the league.

Can Arsenal do it? That remains to be seen….

Darren N

