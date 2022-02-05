Arsenal need to beat a tough Man United to remain clear in WSL

Arsenal’s chance to do the double over United!

Arsenal and Manchester United women go head-to-head this weekend in their third meeting this season and having beaten each other once apiece this season so far it is all level on the head-to-heads.

After we beat United 2-0 in the first WSL fixture in November, nobody expected us to fall to a shock defeat to them in the most recent fixture on January 19 which our opponents come out as 1-0 winners in the FA WSL quarter-finals after Alessia Russo found the back of the net in the dying stages to send her side through. Which was a blow to Jonas Eidevall and his team.

So, as it is one apiece on the head-to-heads this season, this weekend our ladies have a chance to redeem themselves after their loss in January to make it 2-1 on the head-to-heads and we will be no doubt be aiming to get our third win in a row.

It is another lunchtime kick off and we will surely go out to get all three points to stay ahead of Chelsea who remain four points behind us but with a game in hand.

This will be another tough test but we can take confidence from the great character and togetherness we showed to pull a goal back and draw 1-1 with United’s neighbours Manchester City only a few weeks back after the poor run we were on.

Our opponents currently sit third in the Womens Super League, five points behind us having played the same number of games.

And we will need to pick up all three points in this game even if we are not at our best, especially as our next fixture is going to be against second place Chelsea, so we need to put as much gap between them and ourselves and the best place to start would be by beating United and then aiming for all three points if not just one against Chelsea.

Our ladies will be the more confident going into the game as we come into it on the back of a 1-0 win against London City in the FA Cup, whereas United will want to bounce back after falling to a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in the semi-final of the WSL cup where they also had Sophie Baggaley sent off.

United will no doubt offer a threat as they are unbeaten in four games in the WSL with their last loss a 2-0 one to us back in November. But Eidevall will surely want to keep his team on this winning streak to ensure they stay on track and on top of the WSL table going into next week’s tie against Chelsea!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_