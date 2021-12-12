Arsenal need to beat a tough West Ham with the 12th man

West Ham is going to be a completely different kettle of fish!

So far this season our next opponents have seen off three of the so called top six in the league, which is why we should be worried that we will have a real game on our hands!

The Hammers have seen off the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool with a 3-2 score line and also got a 1-0 win over Spurs. Although we had them to thank for beating Liverpool, as it meant we were the only team still to be unbeaten in a season so far, its altogether different when they are our opponents.

There is no doubt that David Moyes is doing a stellar job at West Ham this season, he has good players and he is grinding out results against the top sides. Something in which we are failing to do.

They narrowly lost to both Manchester teams in the league with a 2-1 score line yet beat both teams in the EFL. They also beat Everton at Goodison which we failed to do and they are flying in the Europa League where they finished their group in first place and are still in the EFL cup where they face Spurs in the quarter-finals, all while sitting in fourth place in the Premier League, one point ahead of us, yet they are still to play this weekend.

So, all in all I would think it is safe to say that West Ham are going to be up there with the likes of City, Chelsea and Liverpool when it comes to playing them

Yes, we are at home, so we must take that advantage and use the 12th man as much as we have ever done, much like we did against Tottenham when we got the 3-1 win. We need a fast start; goals and we need our defence and keeper to be at their best because West Ham are a threat and the last thing we need after thumping Southampton 3-0 this weekend is to be inconsistent yet again and losing to another one of our top four rivals.

As much as it pains me to put “top four rival” and West Ham in the same sentence, unfortunately that is the reality we are living in right now and it goes to show how poor we are. And as much as I want to say I have faith in our boys to get a result, you just never know what will happen.

But we can only focus on our next game, and we know what we need to do as a team and a club, we need another good long wining run to get back up and around the top four, and the best place to start would be to cannonball those Hammers!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

