Arsenal need to beat Chelsea to this prolific French youngster if Balogun leaves….

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, according to French outlet Foot Mercato. The 20-year-old had a standout season with Montpellier, scoring an impressive 19 goals and providing 6 assists in 33 appearances, despite his young age.

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to bring Wahi to Stamford Bridge and also look to be the frontrunners for his signature, with plans to loan him out to Strasbourg, who have recently been acquired by co-owner Todd Boehly.

However, the Gunners are not willing to give up without a fight and are also eyeing a move for the talented young striker. Newcastle are also mentioned as a potential suitor for Wahi’s services.

The North London outfit’s interest in the 20yo could be driven by their plans to sell Folarin Balogun, as they seek a replacement for the young forward.

Montpellier values their prized asset at around £26 million, making him an affordable option for Arsenal. The Gunners are currently considering offers for Balogun, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Reims, scoring 22 goals. The Gunners are reportedly open to listening to bids in the region of £50 million for Balogun.

Wahi could be seen as a suitable replacement for the USMNT, as both players possess similar attributes. They are mobile strikers who rely on their movement and agility to create space and score goals. While Wahi is slightly taller than Balogun, their playing styles complement each other.

Arsenal’s pursuit of the young Frenchman may depend on the outcome of the Hale End academy product’s potential transfer, which could take some time to materialize.

This could turn out to be bad news as it can give the likes of both Newcastle and Chelsea a smoother run in for his signature.

The former, who have secured Champions League qualification, are keen to strengthen their squad, while the Blues see Wahi as a player who can gain valuable first-team experience on loan first and then be invaluable for themselves.

The South London side are trying to rebuild their squad after selling the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly. So they may be more desperate than Arsenal to make a move early and fast.

As the battle between Arsenal and Chelsea unfolds for Wahi’s signature, it remains to be seen which club will come out on top. The allure of regular first-team opportunities and the project each club presents will likely play a significant role in Wahi’s decision.

I personally would rather see Arsenal convince Balogun to stay rather than sign another player of the same ilk. It just doesn’t make sense to let go of one of our own just to bring a similar player from another club. It will also take away one homegrown spot which is just a by-product but still a thing to consider.

Who knows what is going to happen. If an offer arrives for Eddie Nketiah, it will completely change the landscape not just the fans are living in but also Balogun, who might be convinced to stay and fight for his spot against Gabriel Jesus.

