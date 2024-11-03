Arsenal need to beat Inter Milan “to have our confidence back” says William Saliba

Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle has elicited intriguing responses. Some reactions have been positive, some have been negative. Despite its potential impact on the title race, that game is now in the past. Arsenal will have to make a success out of this Premier League campaign, even with those three points dropped this weekend.

Speaking to the media after the game, William Saliba, eager to assure Gooners of an immediate response by the team, issued a warning to Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Arsenal face Inter Milan midweek and Chelsea next weekend. The Arsenal defender claims he and his fellow Gunners are determined to give their all in the game against Inter, as a win will instill in them the confidence they need to return to their best.

Saliba said via the Arsenal website: “Next week, we have two big games to come back with the win. I think we will do it if we give everything.

“(Inter is) a big game. If we win, we have the confidence back and we have to do it. We all want to play big games like these.”

After the loss on Saturday afternoon, Arsenal remained at 18 points, 5 points behind Manchester City, who also suffered a loss (Bournemouth beat City 2-1), and 7 points behind table-toppers Liverpool, who defeated Brighton 2-1.

The Gunners need to bounce back, and if giving everything against Inter is their way back, then so be it. It is no secret that the Gunners need to win consecutive games – avoid draws and losses like a plague – to salvage their League campaign.

If they want to reverse the situation, they must execute a flawless run, hoping their opponents drop points during that period. That said, the PL title race is still in Arsenal’s hands, and we need to trust Saliba, who assures us they’re going to give everything to give us the wins we crave.

Is the Inter game a do-or-die game for Arsenal?

