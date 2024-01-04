Arsenal need to bounce back – Can we win our next three League games?

How many points are Arsenal getting from the next three games?

Arsenal have had somewhat a rough few weeks, sharing points with Liverpool at Anfield, which isn’t anything to feel negative about, but then the games against West Ham and Fulham have definitely shook the fan base and probably the players and the club too. But, it’s a new year and we should be focusing on bouncing back, not looking back to our mistakes. We face Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend but after that we get straight back into Premier League action and will be looking to get all 9 points from the next three games.

First Premier League game of 2024 will be against Crystal Palace in a London derby at The Emirates. Palace currently sit in 14th in the bottom half of the table but after a tough few weeks and some bad losses, Palace bounced back and held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw and since then have looked like a much better team. Having the likes of Michael Olise return from injury, who has been incredible for the past few seasons.

Arsenal have won 11 of their last 20 games against Palace, while Palace have only managed to win 3 and walking away sharing the points 6 times. Arsenal will need to be on form and need to be walking away victorious if we want to start off well this year.

Then we have Nottingham Forest away at the City Ground. Forest had a hard start to the season but since bringing in Nuno Santo, the squad seems to have started to click a lot better, and beating Newcastle away and then Manchester United at home really proved that. Nuno Santos is an amazing manager with a lot of pedigree. He should put a fire in the bellies of the forest players and they will fight hard to get the points.

Arsenal will need to stay solid and communicate well with each other, Forest have some fast forward players that will look to punish us if we let them. Another game that the 3 points are extremely important and the City ground isn’t always the easiest to play at, especially when they’re filled with the confidence they are at the moment.

Then onto Liverpool at The Emirates. Another extremely hard game and could be make or break for our season, depending how the games against Palace and Forest go, we could be looking at a really hard game, even if it is at home.

Liverpool have been great this season and Klopp looks like he’s determined to win the League. We also play them at home in the FA Cup this week so hopefully we can make The Emirates a daunting place to go and if we beat them in the FA Cup, it might lead us with confidence to beat them in the League as well.

Liverpool obviously have plenty of talent and Arsenal will have to be at their very best, another extremely important set of points and by the end of these 3 games, we should know where we’re at.

Personally, I think we win against Palace and Forest but draw against Liverpool, what’s your thoughts Gooners? How many points do you think were getting for the next 3 games?

Daisy Mae

