Arsenal need to bounce back quick or they need a quick trip back to Dubai

Same old Arsenal? I hope not!

What a poor few days we have had my fellow Gooners😢

We have had two chances to take advantage in the last three days, we had two chances to do great things and Arsenal as always make a mess of it!

Is it the pressure? Is it the lack of experience? I don’t know what it is, but something right now needs to change, and I hope this is our blip and tonight will be the end of it!

Well really, we need another trip to Dubai 😜but of course that’s not going to happen!

After Liverpool lost early on Sunday, we had the perfect chance that, if we won, we would go top of the table, yet we also followed suit and lost 2-0 to Aston Villa.

The Arsenal I saw on Sunday was not the Arsenal I’ve been watching all season and maybe now fatigue is playing it’s part when we really need the wins the most!

But we cannot make excuses for this team because we all know what happened last season and for it to happen two years in a row is just not acceptable.

Like most Arsenal fans, the loss to Villa left me feeling deflated yet I remained positive, and I still believe it is not over in the Premier League this season not by a long shot. There is only a two-point gap, and we know we have come back from a bigger gap, so it is all to play for.

Then we had a chance to bounce back against Bayern Munich and after a dominant first half display yet again we failed to find the back of the net. But coming out 0-0 for the second half all we had to do was score one goal, I saw it being a 1-0 win I just didn’t think it would be for Bayern.

Going into the game I felt positive, more than I did last week, but sloppy play and a disconnection somewhere in the team revealed an Arsenal team of old, one I thought we’d never see again. And of course, with Manuel Neuer in goal it would always be a tough ask for us.

All Bayern needed was the one chance and they got it via Joshua Kimmich, and so they took that chance and that was enough to send them through. Showing again all, it is fine margins and to be honest experience!

But we need to find our immaculate form and find it quick and the best place to start will be on the weekend against Wolves.

It’s not over until it’s over Gooners, and as much as it may hurt at the moment the loss to Bayern could be a blessing in disguise and I know we will return!

Onwards and upwards we go! Keep the faith Gooners as our boys need us more now than ever!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

