Arsenal need to bring their League form to Munich for the second leg

All to play for in the 2nd leg

The game against Bayern was a game a game of two halves and although we started off well with a early goal from Bukayo Saka, it was quickly turned around when Bayern scored two before half time. Going into this game i was slightly worried, but still quietly confident that we could keep the same confidence and momentum we have built over the past few months but because Bayern are who they are, I was still a bit worried.

When I look back at the performance, I am impressed with how the team stayed together and fought hard for the point and although I think we could and should have won the game, taking a point isn’t a huge loss. But considering we were playing at home, with only our supporters, I do think we missed a lot of opportunities and a chance to go to Germany on the front foot.

We now have everything to play for in the second leg and if last night is anything to go by, it could be another very good contest that we can definitely win. When you take into perspective how well we’ve been doing the last couple of months, we have the ability and the quality to get the win, but going away from home, with their support out in full force, will be no easy task, and with all the chances missed and the fact we just weren’t clinical enough at times, it does feel a bit disappointing that we didn’t walk away as winners.

Bayern have had a tough season in the Bundesliga this season, whereas Arsenal have thrived in the Premier League. But when it comes to Europe, Arsenal have had our ups and downs and have gone into games not looking as confident as we do in the league. It makes me think that we went into this game and sort of underestimated Bayern and what they can do. They clearly have a lot of quality on offer and although they have struggled this season, last night they looked like a very well put together team who gel well together.

I’m not sure what it is, but we seem to be approaching Champions Legue games differently and I’m not sure if it’s because we haven’t experienced the pressure of the Champions League in a while or if it’s the style of play Arteta has set us up to play, but the same togetherness and quality we see week in week out in the league, just isn’t at the same level while playing in Europe.

Personally, I think our players are more than good enough but it does feel like the pressure of such a big tournament gets to some of them and can cause us to make silly mistakes that we usually wouldn’t make. Does that mean I don’t think we can win the next game? Definitely not, but I think Arteta need to mix things up and take a different approach, because the dominant, confident team we see in the league just doesn’t seem to fully show up in Europe.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…