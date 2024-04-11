Arsenal need to bring their League form to Munich for the second leg

All to play for in the 2nd leg
The game against Bayern was a game a game of two halves and although we started off well with a early goal from Bukayo Saka, it was quickly turned around when Bayern scored two before half time. Going into this game i was slightly worried, but still quietly confident that we could keep the same confidence and momentum we have built over the past few months but because Bayern are who they are, I was still a bit worried.
When I look back at the performance, I am impressed with how the team stayed together and fought hard for the point and although I think we could and should have won the game, taking a point isn’t a huge loss. But considering we were playing at home, with only our supporters, I do think we missed a lot of opportunities and a chance to go to Germany on the front foot.
We now have everything to play for in the second leg and if last night is anything to go by, it could be another very good contest that we can definitely win. When you take into perspective how well we’ve been doing the last couple of months, we have the ability and the quality to get the win, but going away from home, with their support out in full force, will be no easy task, and with all the chances missed and the fact we just weren’t clinical enough at times, it does feel a bit disappointing that we didn’t walk away as winners.
Bayern have had a tough season in the Bundesliga this season, whereas Arsenal have thrived in the Premier League. But when it comes to Europe, Arsenal have had our ups and downs and have gone into games not looking as confident as we do in the league. It makes me think that we went into this game and sort of underestimated Bayern and what they can do. They clearly have a lot of quality on offer and although they have struggled this season, last night they looked like a very well put together team who gel well together.
I’m not sure what it is, but we seem to be approaching Champions Legue games differently and I’m not sure if it’s because we haven’t experienced the pressure of the Champions League in a while or if it’s the style of play Arteta has set us up to play, but the same togetherness and quality we see week in week out in the league, just isn’t at the same level while playing in Europe.
Personally, I think our players are more than good enough but it does feel like the pressure of such a big tournament gets to some of them and can cause us to make silly mistakes that we usually wouldn’t make. Does that mean I don’t think we can win the next game? Definitely not, but I think Arteta need to mix things up and take a different approach, because the dominant, confident team we see in the league just doesn’t seem to fully show up in Europe.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Rampant Arsenal on the road, should prevail in Munich and why shouldn’t they ?
They will be playing under less pressure hence the hand brake down.
I think we’ll lose the ball possession at Allianz Arena because of the atmosphere there
Park-the-bus tactic as we did at the Etihad would likely be the best option to score first in Germany
Bayern Muenchen successfully did counter-attacks at the Emirates, so we should to give them a taste of their own medicine at their turf
We need pacey attackers like Martinelli and Saka to catch Bayern on the break
Gai, What we don’t know is if Matinelli has recovered his form after returning from injury. Not impressed with his few cameos. Hope he can use Aston villa game to great effect.
My worry is hope Arteta gets his tactics right because he seem to lack the experience of this stage. Using the tactic againgst ManCity at Ethihad is good idea. And that’s what top coaches like Muorinho will do. It’s all about qualifying for semi final and not flair.
If our younger players can rise above the the noise and atmosphere at the Allianz we have a chance. Their UCL home record is unbelievable and this title is their only chance of a trophy having easily surrendered their Bundesliga title to Leverkusen and their manager is on his way out. A big test where we will find out just how good we really are.
Bayern will be without there best defender Alphonso Davis who is suspended as well as Gnabry who has a hamstring injury.We can definitely play better than the 1st leg and if we cut out the defensive mistakes we should be OK.
Oh well!
OT: Semi automated offside technology set to be introduced in the Premier league next season!!!
You’re getting confused DM. We’re in the knockout stage of the competition where only goals count. No points are awarded.
Clearly the writer meant our league form. That the team should make it work for us in CL as it does in the league.
It will be a daunting task at the Allianz with thousands of Bayern fans yelling and creating an intimidating atmosphere for our young and inexperienced team of players and coaches most of whom are having their first taste of Champions League football.
Bayern will play with their very lives knowing this is the only avenue left for them to win a major trophy.
So, much as it would be great to knock them out, I’m not very optimistic that that will be the case. I’d rather think more about Villa on Sunday for now.
Our young and inexperienced codswallop again.
We have full international players throughout the squad.
We have Havertz (who scored a CL winner) Partey, Odegaard, Gabriel, Zinchenko and Jorginho who have ALL played in the CL, Rice who has actually lifted a European trophy, while also playing in the CL this season with Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Martinelli, Saka, Trossard, and Nketiah and Nelson (?). Along with our manager, who has also PLAYED in the CL at The Arsenal, COACHED in the CL at city and MANAGED in the CL with at The Arsenal – What extra experience do we need??
Your claim that we are experiencing our first taste of CL football is ludicrous, especially as we have already played seven games so far already.
Bayern coped with a hostile and intimidating atmosphere whilst having no supporters to cheer them on, so what’s the difference, apart from 4,000 odd Arsenal fans making THEIR voices heard?!
The CL is head to head knockout, making each game crucial and whether you advance. In league play, you have next week, or a run of games next month to accrue points back.
Everything is heightened in the CL; the competition, the pressure, margin for error, and the consequences of mistakes.
This is kind of game where victory is so much sweeter.
If the players calm the nerves they are more than capable of seeing this through. If I were to bet I would put my money on Arsenal.
It’s in game like this where you need that marquee signing or a world class striker to make the difference.
The difference between us and them is that they have that player in Harry Kane. A player whose transfer fee and weekly wages reflect in his performances especially in big games like this.
Unfortunately for us we do not have that kind of player but fortunately for us we have defenders capable of handling that kind of player.
So if you had to choose between the marquee signing of Kane or Rice HH, who would you choose?
For me it’s Rice every day of the year.
He’s our marquee signing who city wanted and reportedly bid nigh on a hundred million pounds for… meanwhile we have scored goals for fun and top the PL, while Bayern have already given up on the title in the Bundesliga.