Arsenal need to change tactics to allow our depleted squad to flourish

Arsenal are eager to fight for and win the league title this season after failing to do so last season, after losing our brilliance near the conclusion of the season, allowing Manchester City to clinch their third league victory in a row.

Injuries played a big part in us not being at our best in the final weeks of last season. Some key players, such as William Saliba, were injured, and we failed to find the right players to replace them. We also didn’t come up with the right formations to accommodate the players available, which resulted in us registering some poor results after conceding goals we needed to avoid to win games.

This season, injuries are also threatening to hold us back. We have already lost some crucial players to injuries, including Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trosaard, and Declan Rice (the extent of his back injury sustained in the derby is still uncertain). We’ve been employing the 4-3-3 formation, but with the list of injuries expanding by the day, Mikel Arteta will have to consider switching to a new formation that favours available players while waiting for the injured players to fully recuperate and make a comeback.

Given our goals for the season, this transfer will be vital. A 4-1-3-2 formation could be used.

Jorginho might take over at No. 6 for Declan Rice. The Italian is a terrific defensive player who can make passes in tight spaces, so he may have a big impact for us even if he blundered in the NLD, losing possession to Maddison, who set up Son for Spurs’ second goal in the 2-2 draw over the weekend.

Another important key alteration is the introduction of Emile Smith Rowe to the team to replace Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Smith Rowe is a good player who can score long-range goals as well as create chances for others to score; if there was ever a moment for him to break into the team, it is now. His addition to the team will have a significant impact on goal scoring, mirroring what Trossard and Martinelli have been accomplishing in the last third.

Nketiah and Jesus could continue to lead the attack, playing as a front two and scoring the goals we need to win games.

We must win the league title in 2023–24, and for that, tough calls must be made, and they need to be made very quickly….

