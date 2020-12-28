Arsenal need to clear out the Old Guard and go with youth

Arsenal need to clear out poor characters in the dressing room by Konstantin Mitov
Are you still excited about our Chelsea win? I know I am, because it’s been so long, and it showed we can do it. Another big take from the game was how young players made the ‘senior’ players look dumb.
Pepe offered nothing after coming on. So did Mustafi. Willock scraped a few opportunities to make something, but he was lively, and he found danger areas to be in.
Then we had the story in the Telegraph how ‘senior’ players sided with Ozil when he was left out and thought he should be included in January. Did anyone miss Ozil against Chelsea? Would he have fought like Smith-Rowe? I doubt it, but I am curious who those players siding with Mesut might be.
I highly suspect 2 players who were too “ill” for the game. Heck sickness was the best thing that happened to us, as it dropped Willian and Luiz and suddenly, we played better. We all know Kolasinac and Mustafi are Ozil’s pals and are not playing but are on high wages.
It’s just pathetic that some players leak such a story to the media, knowing we will lose if they play, just so they can sink the manager. Remember that Willian complained about Arteta’s tactics earlier in the season? If you are a player not playing well, it’s too easy to blame it on the manager, and I’m sorry but I won’t have that. It’s unacceptable for Arsenal football club to have people who don’t care.
Martinelli showed energy I haven’t seen from Aubameyang since his new deal. Willian has been atrocious, yet he pockets 200k/week. We have like 8 CB; did we need Luiz on a new deal?
Point is, Arteta and the board tried to take the short road to success by going for old players with big trophies to their names and it hasn’t worked. It’s no guarantee that the youngsters will just start winning us every match. Be certain that Brighton will be a very difficult game, but at least in the Chelsea game, we showed a potential path for the future.
Something which cannot be said for Willian, Luiz, Auba, Mustafi, Ozil and so on. Sure some of them will be gone this summer thanks to contracts ending, but Arteta must have learned a very valuable lesson here.
We need to clear out the stinker characters from the dressing room. It won’t be easy as there are more than one, but if we reduce them to a tiny number the strategy of setting the tools down so the manager takes the blame won’t be an option.
I’ve given Mikel my fair share of criticism, because of poor squad selection and tactics, but yesterday I saw a squad out to fight for the shirt, hungry to win. It’s Arteta’s job to pick the players that give us this chance every game and what shocked me is he kept sticking to them.
Whether the board really back him, we’ll know by the end of January, but to change our fortunes for the long run, it’s not a secret that we need a massive clear out and a strategy of bringing in younger players, with more desire. Tierney, Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe showed the way.
In 2007 Thierry left and people thought we were finished. Instead, we burst out one of the most exciting young squads in Europe. Maybe it’s time we again changed the guard?
Konstantin
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Enthusiasm, teamwork, willingness to take high risks and work rate can beat experience sometimes. I agree that we need to get new young players, but we have to assess the candidates through a Moneyball system
Liverpool hired a guy who worked at the Hadron Particle Collider facility, so Arsenal should’ve done better by making their own AI scouting system. I bet there are many unearthed gems in England, so Arsenal shouldn’t just buy highly marketable players like Isco
Well said and we tried the experienced players and they kept failing, so it’s time to give these youngsters a chance to do something, they did try hard in the EL which is not like the PL but they deserve their chances. Clearly, MA should make the right choice and rely on these guys with some of the “mature” players around!
Arteta had better keep the same youngster trio behind Lacazette in Brighton and Hove, unless one of them is unfit
“but Arteta must have learned a very valuable lesson here.”
That is the million dollar question, and time will tell if Arteta has truly learned a valuable lesson. We’ll see his selections in the upcoming games when all the senior players are fit. Agree completely with the article konstantin. 👍
Spot on, Kstix 👍
Do you really think it’s fine to jettison the senior players? That’s causing more problems in the team. It’s fine to drop 1 or 2 occasionally but 3-5? MA will be foolish to do so. Besides the kids will need to be integrated slowly to reduce expectations and pressure on them. Just one bad game and arsenal fans will slaughter this kids,
I completely agree we will see what happens when Auba Wilian Luis even TP are all available for selection and who will make way for them as for TH14 leaving in 2007 one of the reasons given by AW was that he was unintentionally stopping the development of the younger players and negatively affecting the team’s tactics because of who he was his younger teammates didn’t dare say no every time he asked for the ball or were always looking for him even though there were better options !
We have been trying to offload them, but with hardly any luck thanks to Wenger and Gazidis.
last season a pundit suggested arsenal payoff Ozil to protect the team from getting infected, this is what we should have done. The players seing Ozil get fat cheque for doing nothing while they get paid less, paycut wages.
besides, Sokratis asked for contract termination just like Miki but board refused, he gets paid for doing nothing likewise
We have alot of talented young players in our academy, we just need a coach that can take them to the next level, if it’s Arteta he need to focus on our youth if not he needs to go the future is the youth, as an example keep Balogun, keep Saliba even if they are not in our plans nurture them build them up then either build a squad around them or sell them on for a decent fee, but lets stop with this silly process of not wanting to give young players with potential 30k per week but we are willing to give 32yr old players 200k per week on 3yr contracts
arsenal situation is very sensitive in the sense that, we do not have 1 or 2 underperforming players but almost half of the players who are supposed to be the mainstay are misbehaving.
Though the kids performance this season has been outstanding, it will be foolish to sack all the senior players, we only need to make example by breaking up the gangster chain.
Board decisions to keep some players who are not going to add anything but cause distraction backfired, I supported the decision to extend Luiz contract at the time due to lack of experience in that area, everyone will agree since signings he has yet to disappoint, I doubt he will stay beyond this season, however, keeping Ozil and Papa are gambles that backfired, their contracts should have been terminated when it was obvious they weren’t going to be included in the squad.
I think AUBA will come around, he is a player who does well when the team perform, I dont expect much from willian, I have viewed his signing as one to give extra push to Pepe not the major man in the team, am only concern about Pepe who I see as our future mainstay, he has potential but not using it well, he need to be reoriented.
I think we need a mix of old and young
Fully agree it would be foolish to select 11 youngsters what I mean is expose our youth more, the last europa league game as an example was a perfect opportunity to start a guy like Bolugon and Saliba, give the youth as much exposure as possible in the senior team, for this season I would even play 5 of them in the FA cup, we can comfortably field Martinelli, Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Balogun and Saliba in the same team and I will bet my house, such a team will perform and get us results
Whether Arteta goes back to plan A or sticks with a more youthful team remains to be seen. I hope that plan Boxing Day gets another outing and it may then induce the so called senior players from their torpor. All should be required in a proper functioning team – both young and older.
I didn’t think of Luiz as being a villain (I remember his apology after the City game last season) and know nothing of Willian other than an underwhelming stint so far, so can’t make that link to siding with Ozil.
Some of us have been advocating a “clearance” for 3/4 seasons but getting rid of certain undesirables is easier said than done.Unfortunately, lessons have not been learned from the incompetence of the past and we are now saddled with the likes of Luis,Willian(who was a very fine player), Soares and Mari which suggests to me that Edu has too much control in terms of recruitment.If I were on the Board I would be raising hell and demanding more accountability from top to bottom.I am all for going with youth and I sincerely hope someone in our organization can persuade Balogun to stay with a Club where talented youngsters are considered a priority.
Just a mixture of experience and youth. Arteta should play players based on form and enthusiasm.