Arsenal need to continue clearing out the deadwood this summer

Experience sometimes is not always the best thing!

It is clear that despite the recent clear out at Arsenal, there is definitely more that needs to be cleaned out. I cannot wait for the summer window to open because most of those players that have gone on loan, and even some in our current crop that have stayed really do not deserve to stay with the club.

So is it time to say goodbye to certain members of this current crop and move on? Yes, I believe so..

The likes of Pepe and Willian are said to be experienced, yet the younger stars of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka are constantly putting them to shame.

As Arteta’s philosophy seems to be to nurture and play the young guns, then surely he should get rid of the old biddies who are causing nothing but utter frustration to this Arsenal side!

Willian has no excuse as he has had successful years in London with Chelsea, yet he has blamed the change of tactics and structure for his inability to fit in right now. Although Pepe has had a bit of a better run going, he will not be a Thierry Henry, and he is definitely not a 30 goal a season striker, so the quicker we can cash in on both the better!

Time and time again they have been given chances, but Pepe and Willian in my eyes, along with a few others who are out on loan right now, do not deserve to wear the Arsenal shirt. If things do not change soon and if Smith-Rowe and Saka continue to impress and run rings round the likes of Pepe and Willian and show them how it is done then, it will only be a matter of time before I will be the first person to bid them adieu!

Gooners what do you honestly make of Willian and Pepe? Should we cut our losses in the summer and move them on? Who else should be shown the door?

Shenel Osman