Arsenal need to continue to improve to take on even tougher competition next season

Arsenal Only Have To Beat City To The PL Title Now, But Come Next Season, It Will Not Just Be City Alone

Robert Pires, an Arsenal legend, believes there is no way Arsenal aren’t winning this season’s Premier League title. On why he believes so, he told the MyBettingSites blog “First of all, it’s about Arsenal continuing this run and rewarding themselves with the title.

“They really deserve it. Arsenal would be a fantastic champion. But they need to be able to deal with any minor setback quickly and get right back on the winning track the following game so as not to doubt themselves.

“Now we have to deliver in this final spurt of the season. It will be anything but easy to stay on top until the end, because the pressure will be immense and Manchester City are more experienced to handle the pressure.

“Nevertheless, I think Arsenal have a good chance of defending their lead until the end, also because City will put everything on the line to finally win the Champions League.”

Pires believes Arsenal can win the Premier League for the first time in years if they end the season strongly. Following that, Mikel Arteta’s project will have reached another milestone in which he will have to prove the doubters wrong by ensuring his team remains on top so as not to be like Leicester, who were unable to sustain the pressure of being the defending champions in the 2016-17 season, in order to successfully defend the league title and remain on top.

Arsenal will have a lot on their plate next season, as they will certainly be back playing Champions League football while attempting to remain the best in the Premier League. Being the best in the Premier League next season will necessitate more, and Robert Pires feels that it will not be just Manchester City who will cause problems for Arsenal. Pires lists up to five Premier League teams that are determined to be the best next season.

“Of course, in the future, teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, and even Chelsea and Liverpool will have better financial possibilities to remain competitive at the highest level, that is clear.

“So next season it will be much harder for Arsenal, especially with the added burden of the Champions League.”

If Arsenal has shown us anything this season, it is that they are a team you can rely on to surprise you by overcoming every obstacle in their path. With a successful summer transfer window, Arteta can keep Arsenal at the top of the Premier League while also taking the Champions League by storm.

I only see bright days ahead for Arsenal in the future, and I hope you do as well.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids