Arsenal need to copy Man City’s blueprint this summer to make them true challengers

Arsenal have ambitions to be the best team in the Premier League. Their dominance this season has proven they have what it takes to conquer the English football scene. Not until long ago, they were in pole position to beat Manchester City to the PL title. But a four-game winless run before last night has seen them drop from favourites to a position where all they can do is hope the Citizens drop points.

While Arsenal has shown they’re yet to be at a level to sustain a title charge, Man City have shown their class and, with their top form, are in line for another PL title win unless something strange happens.

Arsenal needs to copy and do things the Man City way. Kevin Campbell feels the only way Arteta can do that is if he is supported in the summer transfer window with at least four key deals. The Arsenal legend wants a striker, two midfielders, and a center-back signed to give Arteta, like Guardiola has, the ability to have good options for squad rotation.

Campbell said via the Metro: “Arsenal have got to try to get to those levels [where a position has two quality players]. I’d like to see a new center-forward come in. A couple of central midfielders to help with rotation. At centre half, Arsenal don’t have the same depth as Man City.

“That’s the blueprint. Man City have two quality players who can start in every position. That’s got to be the blueprint I think Arsenal this season have been ahead of plan. Being a part of a title run-in has been incredible, but now we know our deficiencies.

“That’s an important thing to own up to and look and what you’ve got. There are holes in the squad. Are we good enough to go up against Manchester City? No, we are not good enough to go up against Manchester City.”

Notably, Campbell insinuates that Arsenal back in the Champions League can attract the finest players, but the Kroenkes must be willing to spend.

“That needs to be addressed, and the ownership know what the plan is. The summer window is very important, and being back in the Champions League will help as you can attract a better level of player, which Arsenal have not been able to do for a number of years.

“There’s a big picture, and now we are going to see how serious the ownership are, as they have to bridge that gap.”

Arsenal have made so much progress this season. The hope is that they can be better next term. Top players like Declan Rice, Dusan Vlahovic, and Marc Guehi are being linked with a switch to the Emirates.

I hope the 2023 summer transfer window is as significant for the Gunners as many hope it will be. Next season, Saka and co should be going for Manchester City’s crown.

COYG!

Sam P

————————————————-

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…