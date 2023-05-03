Arsenal need to copy Man City’s blueprint this summer to make them true challengers

Arsenal have ambitions to be the best team in the Premier League. Their dominance this season has proven they have what it takes to conquer the English football scene. Not until long ago, they were in pole position to beat Manchester City to the PL title. But a four-game winless run before last night has seen them drop from favourites to a position where all they can do is hope the Citizens drop points.
While Arsenal has shown they’re yet to be at a level to sustain a title charge, Man City have shown their class and, with their top form, are in line for another PL title win unless something strange happens.
Arsenal needs to copy and do things the Man City way. Kevin Campbell feels the only way Arteta can do that is if he is supported in the summer transfer window with at least four key deals. The Arsenal legend wants a striker, two midfielders, and a center-back signed to give Arteta, like Guardiola has, the ability to have good options for squad rotation.
Campbell said via the Metro: “Arsenal have got to try to get to those levels [where a position has two quality players]. I’d like to see a new center-forward come in. A couple of central midfielders to help with rotation. At centre half, Arsenal don’t have the same depth as Man City.
“That’s the blueprint. Man City have two quality players who can start in every position. That’s got to be the blueprint I think Arsenal this season have been ahead of plan. Being a part of a title run-in has been incredible, but now we know our deficiencies.
“That’s an important thing to own up to and look and what you’ve got. There are holes in the squad. Are we good enough to go up against Manchester City? No, we are not good enough to go up against Manchester City.”
Notably, Campbell insinuates that Arsenal back in the Champions League can attract the finest players, but the Kroenkes must be willing to spend.
“That needs to be addressed, and the ownership know what the plan is. The summer window is very important, and being back in the Champions League will help as you can attract a better level of player, which Arsenal have not been able to do for a number of years.
“There’s a big picture, and now we are going to see how serious the ownership are, as they have to bridge that gap.”
Arsenal have made so much progress this season. The hope is that they can be better next term. Top players like Declan Rice, Dusan Vlahovic, and Marc Guehi are being linked with a switch to the Emirates.
I hope the 2023 summer transfer window is as significant for the Gunners as many hope it will be. Next season, Saka and co should be going for Manchester City’s crown.
A new CF should be the main priority, to make us escape from the opposition’s high press
We’ve seen how Man City did it to Bayern Munich and us:
– Stones sent a long ball to Haaland to counter Bayern
– De Ligt couldn’t handle Haaland’s physicality and Upamecano got fooled by Halland’s tricks
If both teams have similar technical qualities, one of the target men could be the deciding factor of the game. Ederson and Stones just need to bypass the opposition’s midfield by sending accurate long balls to their powerful front pivot
The reason we wont be winning the league is our defence not the forward line. fix the diffence and the mid field we would be first already
Our defense is good enough to handle mid and lower-table teams, as indicated by the number of goals we conceded
But when we meet a big team with excellent high pressing system like Man City, we struggle to bypass it
I think we’ve seen a bit of a collapse defensively because of (1) losing saliba, and the sudden loss of form from (2) partey and (3) Zinchenko to an extent.
I think partey was the biggest factor because I think our system is so reliant on him, whereas I think zinchenko always had deficiencies defensively (so the goal we conceded yesterday could have happened at any time), however his passing has been less accurate recently and he’s given it away in dangerous areas more often, which has put us under more pressure, though he’s far from the only culprit there.
As much as I’ve always said I prefer zinchenko, I agree with those who said we should have swapped him out for Tierney towards the end of the season – not because Tierney is a better defender (though he is), but because zinchenko has been off form.
We need a player who can reliably replace partey, though – we don’t have one currently.
I envision simple business here, take Marcus thuram for free, rabiot free, grimaldo for free, and kante. These are free and experienced players that can take us to another level.
Here add guehi, bring back trusty, and buy rice or zubimendi and I see we shall be good to go for next season.
The “blueprint” is not just about buying success but utilising the players available to best advantage.Since the loan of Cancello to Bayern, Pep has effectively switched to a 3-4-3 system with no fewer than 5 centre backs/defensive minded players in the side.Akangi,Diaz, Akke,Stones and Rodri .The latter two are deployed as defensive midfielders where their physical presence has helped City overpower teams, including Arsenal.In addition, both Rodri and Stones are a real threat at set pieces as we have found to our cost.Gundegan and KDB who are also strong physically are able to support the front three because they have great engines and a high level of football intelligence.Tactically and physically the teams are poles apart as Arteta never changes his preferred 4-3-3 system not has he ever played with a back three.It would take too long to compare the relative merits of the player pools, but City have not suffered from many injuries to key players, which has afflicted us, the latest being Saliba.The point I want to make is that Arteta, who is still learning his trade, needs to be more flexible with his tactics and show more imagination in the way he used Martinelli and Saka in particular.Currently ,stuck out left and right they do not confuse or surprise the opposition which they could do with more interchanges.It’s a question of Arteta gaining experience and altering his tactics to suit the opposition if indeed that is appropriate.The tactic of deploying an inverted LB has been blown out of the water by some very average teams including Chelsea last night, and as far as that set is concerned, I hope it’s consigned to the bucket asap.Arteta and his support team have done very well this season, and I would hope they follow the example of the Man at the helm at Man City who is certainly not afraid to rotate and change tactics when necessary.
I think you’re absolutely right about needing to be more flexible and less predictable, but we’ve seen MA employ different tactics on the past, notably when he first joined when he played 343, even getting mustafi to play really well for a period – so I don’t believe it’s a lack of imagination. Is it that he doesn’t trust his players to adapt to new systems so quickly? Or maybe he feels that would be adding more stress during a high pressure point in the season?
AW had a tendancy to stick with something that wasn’t working for longer than many others would (be it a tactical system or an individual), and sometimes things would turn around – maybe that’s part of arteta’s thinking as well?
Yes the pundit is spot on here , Arsenal must strengthen and strengthen well in specific areas to build the spine.
Vlohovic
Caicedo
Onana
Sotalol
The four above are the real mockoy and would make us a force to reckon
Central midfield is the main point of concern this summer. I would try and sign 2 in that area.
RB cover for White, as it’s time to move on from Tomiyasu, and LB cover if Tierney goes.
Another winger as well, unless we keep all of ESR, Trossard and Nelson.
Kevin Campbell has a talent for stating the obvious. Of course we need to bring in top-class players, have a decent enough squad to rotate without any fall-off in quality, be as good as City, but we also need the hundreds of millions to achieve this.
“Need to copy Man City’s blueprint”. “do things the Man City way”.
I can just imagine how that would go down with whoever administers FFP, not to mention our real fans and the rest of the Premier League.
On Just Arsenal, of course, they’ll love it.🤣