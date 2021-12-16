Arsenal need to fix our away form – starting with Leeds United

Where’s the balance in home and away form?

If you look at our form both home and away so far this season you will see a bit of a difference that is clear.

Our home form so far has been far better where we have managed wins over Spurs, West Ham, Southampton, Watford, Newcastle, Leeds, Aston Villa and Norwich. And have only lost to Chelsea.

Despite picking up away points at Burnley, Brighton and Leicester we have lost to Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brentford and Everton on the road.

So we clearly need to be able find a way to make sure that our away form is similar, if not exactly the same as our home form, where we pick up three points more often than not, or even one if it means not losing!!

When we go away we need to remain strong, confident, together as a team and clinical and we need to make sure we come away with three points, because the last away game despite starting well ended badly when we lost to Everton. And we know our last two away games brought about two losses which could be six valuable points lost come the end of the season!

So at the weekend we face a Leeds side who we know that on their day can be a very good side and Arsenal on their off day can be a very poor side, will we have that balance?

At the moment there is no balance and the question is, where is that balance of identical form both home and away? Why is it so hard to be consistent regardless where we play!?

Let’s hope we can get an answer to that question soon, and we can find and maintain that balance because we need to be able to do what we do so well at times at home, when we go away as well.

Top teams manage to do both, and if we find it too, then it will be then, and only then, that we may have a chance to stay up at the top of the table! Something we have failed to do for a while, but to be champions we need to find it quickly!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_