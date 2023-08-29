Arsenal need to fix this quick or Arteta will be throwing away our season

We’re undoing all the good work from last year for no reason by Konstantin Mitov
Well, lovely Arsenal people, something is just not right with Arsenal at the moment. We drew 2:2 with Fulham, but it feels like a defeat honestly. I was hoping that my perspective will change, now that the emotion has settled, but unfortunately I feel like the obvious points everyone and their mother could point the moment the game finished are just valid.
We give away very cheap goals at the Emirates. We conceded a goal in the first minute again. but we might as well have put it in our own net ourselves, because it was a string of errors. First Havertz gives Saka a dodgy pass, than Saka criminally gives it back, then Ramsdale is out of position. That’s 3 critical errors, without counting the fact that we didn’t have a proper right back. If Ben White was there instead of Partey drifting into midfield, surely they wouldn’t take 1 shot to score.
If you look back at the game, we could’ve easily lost, because they had the better chances. That bicycle kick almost went in, then in the end they almost turned us over when Adama Traore forced a decent save from Ramsdale. At 2:2, apart from a shot from Vieira forcing a save from Leno, I can’t remember a decent chance. It’s not like their goal was peppered.
We’ve played Forest, Palace and Fulham, and in 2 home games, we’ve conceded 3 goals, all 3 extremely cheap. Forest scored by a player running half the pitch and putting it in. And the problem is sadly the manager. We’re doing all this to fit Havertz, a player who barely runs, doesn’t press and has zero impact on the game.
I don’t think Eddie is good enough to win us the league title, but I see the desire. I actually see a reason to select him, at least he tries. And we dropped him, even though he was critical in winning our first two games. This player favoritism has destroyed partnerships that worked so well. Why was Saka so poor? He doesn’t have any support, because Ben White wasn’t there.
That caused another issue, our CB partnership of Saliba and Gabriel suddenly is broken, why? It seems we can’t win a header at the back, but Gabriel is out of the side. Unless we are selling him, I’m baffled. His introduction in the first 2 games actually shored up our defence, because we reverted to the system that actually worked last season. We failed last season, because Saliba went out and we had to put Rob Holding in. One player change disrupted our whole balance, and now we’ve disbalanced multiple positions and partnerships.
Saka is struggling, because Ben White is not there to overlap. On the other wing Martinelli is all alone, because he lacks the support a certain Swiss midfielder was giving him, and Odegaard suffers from it too. I actually miss Granit Xhaka, and I’ve been advocating to replace him for years.
I think Arteta should be under huge pressure. Partey was in a discussion with Casemiro and Rodri for the best DM in the league, now he’s at RB. 65 million on Havertz, when we don’t have a striker? We’re letting Tierny go, yet we don’t have a proper LB.
I’m upset, because for 20 years, I’ve seen Arsenal not do what it takes to win a league title. We’ve finally spent the proper money. Our squad is good enough. All this backing for Arteta that I see is baffling. The guy is lucky to be here. Three absolutely horrendous years, before last season we finally played some good football, and still we didn’t win anything. I remember the performances against the likes of Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting. Games where we were obviously the better team and failed to put in the necessary performances.
We shouldn’t be a charity. We’ve been ruthless to players, now I want to be the same with the manager. A draw in a title race with City is like a defeat. They won their game in the end, they are a monster, if we want to catch them, we have to be the same, and right now we’re nowhere near them. And they always start slow and pick up pace. In Arteta’s fourth year here I see mistakes from the end of Wenger days. I sometimes wonder if the manager actually cares for the club as much as the fans do, or is he there just to prove his own ideas with his galaxy brain tactics, that failed to beat a 10 man Fulham side.
Just be warned, if we start Partey at RB, Rashford would eat him alive. We will suffer against United, and if we don’t win that game, you can forget any title aspirations. In 20 minutes Fabio Vieira did more than Havertz has done in 3 games. He actually got me excited, I saw a player determined to change the game. That doesn’t matter to Arteta though, I think his ego will be his downfall, as it was for Wenger.
The manager should be doing what’s best for the team, and I don’t think he is. At the moment we’re undoing all the good work we did last season. Our formation wasn’t the main reason we didn’t win it last season, we lacked squad depth and quality off the bench.
Let’s fix it, before we’ve thrown another season away.
Konstantin
Arsenal needs to go back to basics and ditch this Partey inverted full back madness, this inversions obsession must be tempered.
Starting against Man United these experiments that was never even tried in preseason must come to an end, period
I don’t understand this Havertz obsession of Arteta. Obviously he got scammed by Chelsea, but when it’s not working let him come off the bench? He did the same with ESR, Trossard and they have been extremely effective. Maybe Havertz becomes a world class player, maybe, but Arsenal cannot afford these experiments on matchday.
And Partey is way too good for the RB position. Why would you put one of the world’s best controller-generals of midfield there? Never mind the reason, it hasn’t worked and this is not the pre-season where Arteta can experiment to his heart’s’ content.
And now ESR is being sold to Chelsea for way less then what we paid them for Havertz. Is it 1st April ?
Rumours are going around that ESR might be sold. IF that is true, and it may well not be, then that would break my heart. It seems to me we are going backwards and Arteta is having the ‘male menopause’. His fight with Gabriel reminds me of his early days when he began to have to wars with certain players. Let’s hope these bizarre new tactics are like a passing cloud and he regains all the good progress we made. I do fear that even the players are confused by his new ‘tactics’ Also where is our right sided player to give Saka a ‘rest’. At the moment it seems Arteta has his finger on the self destruct/stubborn button.
It was Rice who passed the ball to Saka, not Havertz. I only blamed Saka for that pass though, not Rice or Ramsdale
Why did you lie, Konstantin Mitov? Did you really pay attention to how we played, Konstantin Mitov?
We weren’t convincing, but we won two games and drew one. I believe we just played like that because Zinchenko wasn’t match-fit, but now he can be a starter again
Trying so hard to throw Havertz under the bus when none of the goals we conceeded where his fault
I believe Xhaka and Vieira got similar treatment from the same clueless fans. If they could some improvement, let alone Havertz
Can someone tell me why we’re playing Partey as RB and Gabriel on the bench? I haven’t got around it yet.
Havertz must be dropped now. 3 matches played, underwhelming performances as he was for 3 years for Chelsea, someone else’s turn now. Preferably Rice – Partey combo.
I watched the Liverpool match against Newcastle and I was impressed how Klopp had left Nunez on the bench despite him being their record signing and only brought him on when he deemed it was necessary and it paid off.
Arteta needs to address whatever issues he has, as it’s still early in the season and make players earn their starting positions.
Teams have learnt how to snuff out Saka and Martinelli and this where he needs to play with other players and not that nonsense of inverted players 😔
And the biggest problem is that Arteta has been the cause of both Martineli and Saka being isolated in games with his inverted everything Gabriel Magalhaes has been in the receiving end for not wanting that tactics now he is on the bench what really can cause one of the best CB in arsenal to be on the bench.
Players like Douglas luiz of Aston villa or Teun Koopmainer of Atalanta would have been good for arsenal as number 8, but buying player like Havertz for millions of pounds who has been struggling since he come to pl in the hope of transforming him be a box to box midfielder was a weared thing from Arteta if he doesn’t win any trophy this season then he must leave with the kind of transfer money he has been given arsenal deserve a trophy this season and i am not talking about Carabao i am talking about FA cup,Pl trophy, Champions League or Europa League if we drop out of Champions League in group stages.
spot on
Don’t think you read so Much into that performance against Fulham we conceeded a goal in the 1st minute and that put us on the back foot that’s not Havertz fault it would have been a far different game if he hadn’t conceeded in the 1st minute. So the team will learn from that and we move on
Havertz didn’t cause that mistake yes but the inverted tactics caused it because Partey was in the midfield with no cover because that’s how Arteta wanted.
White was at fault, white was deployed to play CB, if you to check again it was only Saliba at the back during that moment. Any it’s all Arteta’s fault coz the whole season he played him as a wing back, it will take time for him to get back the CB mentality
Hervats is one of the best players u can have in anyteam now, the problem is Arteta now, in fact to settle things back to right path he needs to put back Partey, partner him with Jogino and Ordegard, plus using last season’s defense. Then he can bring in one at a time later in the course of the season, that’s to do with Hervats and Rice
I fear for this Arsenal team this season. Last season, the passing was much better and quicker. Why has the passing slowed down so much this season?? Why have we not bought a replacement for Timber? WE HAVE THE MONEY!! Harvertz has upset the set up of this team, unfortunately. We need exciting players like Trossard who should be first on the team sheet. Vieira was a breath of fresh air when he came on against Fulham. We are missing a hard nut like Xhaka who pushed the team forward and scored goals. Emile Smith Rowe should start a few games as he brings a calmness to the way s Arsenal play. Try Balogun instead of Nketiah up front as he is a proper number 9. Gabriel was our best defender last season and should be starting every game!! I think we will struggle to make the “top 6” and won’t get into Champions League places this coming season………..unless Arteta wakes up. Sorry all you Arsenal fans…….and I have been an Arsenal fan since 1975!!
Balogun is off to Monaco mate
He’s putting himself under unnecessary pressure.
Proper Back 4, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah/GJ will be feared by any team but we are busy experimenting one nonsense.
Man City doesn’t have the kind of depth we have right now but we’re confusing ourselves