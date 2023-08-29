Arsenal need to fix this quick or Arteta will be throwing away our season

We give away very cheap goals at the Emirates. We conceded a goal in the first minute again. but we might as well have put it in our own net ourselves, because it was a string of errors. First Havertz gives Saka a dodgy pass, than Saka criminally gives it back, then Ramsdale is out of position. That’s 3 critical errors, without counting the fact that we didn’t have a proper right back. If Ben White was there instead of Partey drifting into midfield, surely they wouldn’t take 1 shot to score.

If you look back at the game, we could’ve easily lost, because they had the better chances. That bicycle kick almost went in, then in the end they almost turned us over when Adama Traore forced a decent save from Ramsdale. At 2:2, apart from a shot from Vieira forcing a save from Leno, I can’t remember a decent chance. It’s not like their goal was peppered.

We’ve played Forest, Palace and Fulham, and in 2 home games, we’ve conceded 3 goals, all 3 extremely cheap. Forest scored by a player running half the pitch and putting it in. And the problem is sadly the manager. We’re doing all this to fit Havertz, a player who barely runs, doesn’t press and has zero impact on the game.

I don’t think Eddie is good enough to win us the league title, but I see the desire. I actually see a reason to select him, at least he tries. And we dropped him, even though he was critical in winning our first two games. This player favoritism has destroyed partnerships that worked so well. Why was Saka so poor? He doesn’t have any support, because Ben White wasn’t there.

That caused another issue, our CB partnership of Saliba and Gabriel suddenly is broken, why? It seems we can’t win a header at the back, but Gabriel is out of the side. Unless we are selling him, I’m baffled. His introduction in the first 2 games actually shored up our defence, because we reverted to the system that actually worked last season. We failed last season, because Saliba went out and we had to put Rob Holding in. One player change disrupted our whole balance, and now we’ve disbalanced multiple positions and partnerships.

Saka is struggling, because Ben White is not there to overlap. On the other wing Martinelli is all alone, because he lacks the support a certain Swiss midfielder was giving him, and Odegaard suffers from it too. I actually miss Granit Xhaka, and I’ve been advocating to replace him for years.

I think Arteta should be under huge pressure. Partey was in a discussion with Casemiro and Rodri for the best DM in the league, now he’s at RB. 65 million on Havertz, when we don’t have a striker? We’re letting Tierny go, yet we don’t have a proper LB.

I’m upset, because for 20 years, I’ve seen Arsenal not do what it takes to win a league title. We’ve finally spent the proper money. Our squad is good enough. All this backing for Arteta that I see is baffling. The guy is lucky to be here. Three absolutely horrendous years, before last season we finally played some good football, and still we didn’t win anything. I remember the performances against the likes of Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting. Games where we were obviously the better team and failed to put in the necessary performances.

We shouldn’t be a charity. We’ve been ruthless to players, now I want to be the same with the manager. A draw in a title race with City is like a defeat. They won their game in the end, they are a monster, if we want to catch them, we have to be the same, and right now we’re nowhere near them. And they always start slow and pick up pace. In Arteta’s fourth year here I see mistakes from the end of Wenger days. I sometimes wonder if the manager actually cares for the club as much as the fans do, or is he there just to prove his own ideas with his galaxy brain tactics, that failed to beat a 10 man Fulham side.

Just be warned, if we start Partey at RB, Rashford would eat him alive. We will suffer against United, and if we don’t win that game, you can forget any title aspirations. In 20 minutes Fabio Vieira did more than Havertz has done in 3 games. He actually got me excited, I saw a player determined to change the game. That doesn’t matter to Arteta though, I think his ego will be his downfall, as it was for Wenger.

The manager should be doing what’s best for the team, and I don’t think he is. At the moment we’re undoing all the good work we did last season. Our formation wasn’t the main reason we didn’t win it last season, we lacked squad depth and quality off the bench.

Let’s fix it, before we’ve thrown another season away.

Well, lovely Arsenal people, something is just not right with Arsenal at the moment. We drew 2:2 with Fulham, but it feels like a defeat honestly. I was hoping that my perspective will change, now that the emotion has settled, but unfortunately I feel like the obvious points everyone and their mother could point the moment the game finished are just valid.