Arsenal need to forget Spurs and focus on themselves this weekend

Arsenal need to grab on to fourth and NOT let go!

Will this weekend be the one that we finally take hold of that top four spot? Well only time will tell.

But in recent times, Arsenal haven’t been the best at taking advantage of a result that has gone for them.

Yet maybe, just maybe, as we are coming to the end of the season, now will be the time that Arsenal will step things up and take advantage.

Of course, no one game is the same. We have seen that in most of our games recently. Despite the wins, we have had to work harder than ever to ensure we walked away with all three points, but that we did, and against some top sides as well.

And so, it seems as though the three losses we suffered in a row are somewhat of a distant memory, or will be if we finish fourth, or even third!

Although I feel that now is the time that we really need to step things up and focus on just ourselves – where we get the wins we need to get that all important European spot.

There is no doubt all eyes and ears will be on the Spurs v Liverpool game on Saturday night but regardless of the result Arsenal need to take advantage of whatever does or doesn’t happen and get the all-important wins in their remaining games.

Let’s be honest the best result for us this weekend would be that Spurs lose and Arsenal win, but then again on the day anything is possible and knowing our luck, Spurs will beat Liverpool who could be all played out after their comeback win against Villareal on Tuesday!

However, we have to have hope that both results go our way, and then that will set us up for a perfect North London derby next week.

Heres hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_