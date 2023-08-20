Arsenal need to get a win at Crystal Palace if we are serious about winning the title

Arsenal is back at their best, as for the first time in a long time, the Gooners are starting a league season confident of their team lifting some silverware. Lest we forget, they’ve already bagged the Community Shield.

After a disappointing end to last season, losing the league title race they led almost all season, the belief is that they’ll be back determined to redeem themselves this season.

Arsenal might have a young team, but the football they have been playing has been exciting. However, one may ask if they can sustain their momentum all through the season, and if their inexperience in juggling between playing in the league and the Champions League could be an obstacle to their big ambitions this season.

Yes, the hope is that they do better than last season, and they have a big chance of even lifting the league, but they will need to remain consistent this season.

For the last few seasons, Mikel Arteta has been making good recruitments in the transfer windows, and he should soon be dominating trophies like Pep Guardiola; the signs are there. Arsenal now has some exceptional players who can help the team win the English top-flight league by the end of the season, but to do so, they’ll have to be wiser than they were last season.

Experienced players like Jorginho, Kai Harvertz, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey will have to play a crucial role in guiding the others to see the Gunners lift the Premier League this campaign, considering they are among the favourite teams to win the trophy.

But, of course, first of all we have to beat Crystal Palace away tomorrow, which is certainly not going to be easy. In fact the Eagles have only lost one of their last ten games at Selhurst Park and that was just a 0-1 defeat to treble-winners Man City. Roy Hodgson may not be as young and dynamic as Mikel Arteta, but he’s a wily old fox that still has some tricks up his sleeve.

The 76 year-old obviously admires what Arteta has done in his short time at Arsenal. “Hats off to him.” Hodgson said. “I told him personally when I saw him last week. It’s not only what he’s done, it’s how he’s done it. He’s so natural and he’s still so humble, so intelligent and the way he manages the team, the results that he’s having – it’s just excellent.

“He’s somebody to look very closely at of how he’s done it because it’s amazing what he’s done. If we are invited, we have a drink together because it’s always fascinating to listen to him and the people that have been alongside him for a long time, because they’re the ones that know him really well.”

Fine words Roy, but I want his Gunners to do their talking on the pitch tomorrow, and start building momentum for another title charge.

COYG!

Jack Anderson

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…