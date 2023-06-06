Arsenal need to get Caicedo quickly as West Ham will not make it easy to sign Declan Rice

Caicedo should move to Arsenal if it means pausing the Rice pursuit.

Declan Rice may be the top priority for Arsenal, but it is unlikely that the deal will be straightforward. West Ham would seek to “stress” sides who want him, a situation that may see his West Ham exit take longer than expected.

Arsenal should be wise and set aside funds for his deal. After which, they try to make some progress on some deals they can quickly finish. One deal they can quickly complete is a deal for Caicedo. There’s talk the Ecuadorian has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal; now all the Gunners ought to do is fork out the money the Seagulls want before Chelsea, Manchester United, or any other PL team in the race for his services meets his asking price.

I know many would dismiss this, but between Rice and Caicedo, the deal Arteta and Edu may lose out on is Caicedo’s. Caicedo could leave Brighton for about 70 million. Some teams can pay that fee without blinking, but to sign Rice, teams will think twice before paying £100 million for his swoop.

Caicedo could take Arsenal to another level. His ability to play almost any position on the pitch could be useful for the Gunners. He’s also flourished playing at right back under De Zerbi, so like Zinchenko, he could also, from the right back, play the inverted right back role where he drifts to the midfield and dictates play and causes trouble like the former Manchester City left-back has been doing.

Caicedo is a must-buy for Arsenal; Arteta should move in to beat other competitors to his signature and then return for Rice, whose deal may take some time; I bet West Ham would want to frustrate the 24-year-old’s suitors for as long as they can.

Darren N

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…