Arsenal need to get over the mental block against the top sides

As Arsenal fell to their second defeat in just five games so far into the new Premier League season, is it time for Arteta to swallow his pride and make some changes?

Both of our losses have so far come against the top sides in the league, a 3-1 loss to current Champions Liverpool, at Anfield and the 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

So, should we be worried that having failed to beat two of the top teams so far, that it will be a recurring thing this season for our boys, or can we remain positive and take out glimpses and positives from both of the performances against those teams and finally believe that we can beat them next time round?

It is a yes and no answer to that question, no because there is clearly a mental block on the players when playing the top teams, they just don’t believe that they can win, but it is also a yes, given how the Premier League is going so far this season, with teams all over dropping points, conceding goals and with just how inconsistent everyone has been so far, we still have a chance to gain that top four spot we are always chasing. And I am positive that the further we get in the league with games played, the more settled we will become and the more wins we will pull out of the bag! Hopefully!

Looking how we have fared so far over the big sides I think had it been further along in a season and not straight after an international break, as it was against City, or three games in as it was against Liverpool, that we would have come out with at least one point for each game if not more. And I know that it is not an excuse, but it always seems to fall this way for us every season with fixtures!

Forward on a few games and I think the next top sides we will come up against, I have no doubt we will get something out of the games and if we don’t then maybe some REAL questions need to be asked again!

Despite our two losses though I feel that we have one of the strongest teams we have had in a long time and we can hopefully bounce back and finally manage to beat the big sides when we next come up against them! Gooners?

Shenel Osman