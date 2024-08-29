Arsenal need to give Mikel Merino his debut as soon as possible and move Rice back to No 6

Arsenal finally confirmed Mikel Merino’s deal on Tuesday. The Gunners revealed he will feature in at least 2 training sessions and will also be able to be registered before the Friday matchday squad registration deadline to feature in the weekend.

The Arsenal technical bench is likely to include him in the squad for the match against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. Maybe it’s a bit too soon to hand him a complete start for Arsenal this weekend, but once the international break is over, Mikel Arteta will have two important decisions to make for Arsenal.

Arsenal has been having a tough time without a proper LCM. Ever since rumours began swirling about his potential move to Arsenal, people have hailed Merino as the saviour for that position.

Arteta might need to do one thing to introduce the Spaniard to the team. He might need to look beyond Jorginho and Thomas Partey as options for his holding midfielders. Before Merino joined, the two were to take turns playing as a 6.

So, going forward, it might be a beneficial idea for Declan Rice to go back to playing as a defensive midfielder, with Merino taking the left central midfield position and Odegaard taking the right central midfield position. With the trio, Mikel Arteta can finally assemble his dream midfield, which, combined with Arsenal’s strong defence, could set the stage for Arsenal’s dominance.

Jack Anderson

