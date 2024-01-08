Arsenal need to go all out for goal-hungry Ivan Toney after missed chances against Liverpool

Arsenal’s failure to convert their chances against Liverpool resulted in a 2-0 defeat and elimination from the FA Cup in a game in which Alan Shearer believes the Gunners could have been three goals up 11 minutes in if they had converted their chances.

Alan Shearer: “After the first 11 minutes, Arsenal should have three or four goals now!” [BBC] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 7, 2024

As the Gooners look forward to a striker signing, Ivan Toney, who has been widely linked with a move to the club this winter, may have just argued for himself why the Gunners would be wise to pursue his transfer. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Englishman expressed his desire to come back on the field and do what he loves, claiming that he has unfinished business on the field. He claims he will silence the skeptics since he does not question his abilities, even after being out all this time.

“I’m hungry. Hungry and excited,’ he said to Sky Sports on Monday morning. “Being out for so long, especially when you don’t have an injury [is hard]. I’m hungry to get back on the pitch and do what I enjoy doing.”

He added, “It’s always unfinished business when you haven’t been playing for a while.

“It’s in your head. It’s like, I can’t wait to get back and do what everybody’s not expecting me to. I know that there are a lot of people thinking, ‘Can he do this, or can he do that?’, or ‘How’s he gonna be when he gets back?’

“I know what I’m capable of, so I guess when I get onto the pitch, I’ll just do what I do best.”

“Just hungrier to want to get back on the pitch and do what I enjoy doing” 💪 In an exclusive interview, Ivan Toney speaks about how he’s feeling to return to the pitch 👇 pic.twitter.com/MhhFVvAmTU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 8, 2024

Arsenal requires a clinical striker. If they want to have a serious chance of winning the league this season, they need to buy one this winter. Ivan Toney is that striker, undoubtedly.

Arsenal should make sure they get Toney or give up all hope of winning the title…

Nigel Penn

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…