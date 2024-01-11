Arsenal need to go and find their scoring boots while in Dubai

Arsenal are currently on a bad run, having lost their past three games and winning only one of their last six games, drawing the other two.

Other than the Fulham game, where they clearly struggled, they dominated the other games, but their one flaw was not burying the many chances they generated in front of goal. Versus West Ham and Versus Liverpool, they would have easily picked wins if they had just been sharp in front of goal.

Any Gooner would tell you that the Gunners are struggling because their forwards have been firing blanks.

Arsenal players and staff have flown to Dubai for a week of training. And I suppose Arteta should have one aim while there: his team should all go and learn how to finish; that’s all Gooners expect.

After a disappointing end to last season, many Arsenal fans were hopeful Arteta and his boys might redeem themselves this season by mounting a strong title challenge. At the moment, there are doubts about their title credentials. But they may yet improve their fortunes despite being five points off the top of the Premier League; they must just be clinical when they return to competitive football. Their next game will be against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on January 20th. I hope that game will be a turning point.

The Gunners should find their scoring boots and improve their efficiency in front of goal. A clinical Arsenal attack is bad news for any team, but they appear to have lost their mojo this season.

Sylvester

