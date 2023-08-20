Arsenal need to improve their away form to seriously challenge for top trophies

Arsenal kicked off their 2022–23 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest, with Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka scoring. Next for the Gunners is a trip to Selhurst Park to take on London rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night football.

Arsenal have always found a way to beat Palace; last season, they picked up six points. Interestingly Hodgson admitted in his latest press conference that Arsenal seems to have their Number: “We’re expecting an exceptionally tough game. It’s always hard to play Arsenal; they always seem to do well against us, even if we play well. They seem to find a way of getting a winning goal.”

However, Arsenal has a poor away form of one win in five games, which they have to shake off to pick up a win in their first away match of the season. In their last five away PL games, the Gunners have struggled; they have picked up one win, two draws, and two losses.

This statistic reveals a potential flaw in Arsenal’s game strategy when they play away from the Emirates Stadium. They must address this issue if they are to be able to challenge for the Premier League title.

A good away record other than a good home record will be key for Arsenal. As the season unfolds, it will be exciting to see if Arsenal can turn around their dismal away form and establish themselves as serious competitors both in the league, in the domestic cups, and Europe this season.

Darren N

