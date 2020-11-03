Arsenal need to kick on after this confidence booster

The latest big six win will surely give our club a well-deserved boost! (opinion)

There will be many pundits, fans and just general idiots who will look at our win at Old Trafford and say “well really it was against a Manchester United team that has been rather inconsistent this season and have failed to win at home so far so it is not surprising.”

But the one thing they will fail to do is give Arsenal credit where it is due! But now the question being asked by lots of Arsenal fans I am sure, is where will this win take us and will it propel us into a run that will lead us back nearer to the top of the table where we belong, or is it just another paper over the cracks?

Well there can be a number of responses to this question, in some ways, yes, it probably will just paper over the cracks, and how we respond in our next few fixtures will determine just how much of a paper over it really is, but then again it can be a booster in propelling us back to the top of the table or near abouts where we deserve to be.

Of course any win gives a team confidence, but to win at an away ground, that is somewhere we have failed to win for the last 14 years surely is a big statement and I believe that this big statement will only help in getting us on our way to a number of consecutive and consistent winning performances.

Now let’s not run before we can walk of course.

We know we still have the small issue of creativity and lack of scoring goals, but one of our key players managed to score for the first time in six league games, so as well as being a big confidence booster for our captain, surely the defensive ability we now have and the knowledge that our key players can step up and perform in big games will lead us to believe in our team’s ability and get us the wins we know we have in us.

We have the defensive stability, if we sort out the goalscoring then I believe that we can go on to bigger and better things and I hope the players believe it too. Gooners?

Shenel Osman