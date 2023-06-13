Arsenal need to listen to Patrick Vieira’s advice and copy Guardiola’s blueprint for success

Man City has dominated the Premier League for six years, winning five league titles. Many factors contribute to their league dominance, and one of these factors is their ability to spot talent in their Premier League opponents and steal them.

Some stars Guardiola has poached from direct league rivals include Kyle Walker, who was flourishing at Spurs; Jack Grealish from Villa; John Stones from Everton; Mahrez from Leicester; and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

These “poached stars” have flourished – even Ake and Stones, whom many were unconvinced of, showed their brilliance last season.

As City signs other club’s promising prospects, these clubs’ squads become weaker, hence, City becomes stronger and their opponents less strong.

Arsenal should borrow from City’s playbook. Stealing Zinchenko and Jesus from them showed how stealing from direct opponents can positively impact them. Arteta needs to look for promising PL stars and strengthen his side with them, even if it means weakening the opponents.

Such a steal may be like Patrick Vieira has already singled out two of his former players, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, at Palace, who could be wise additions at Arsenal. He told the Mirror: “Which player at Palace now would be a part of Arsenal’s starting XI right now?

“Listen, at Palace, I had the chance to work with some really talented young players, and the two that come to my mind are Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

“They are young and still have a lot to improve on, but they have the potential to play in the top teams in Europe.”

Arsenal wants to be better than City, and for it to be so, they ought to copy some of the things Guardiola does, don’t you think?

Daniel O

