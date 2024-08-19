Arsenal need to make a clear statement with dominant win over Aston Villa

After Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend, all attention has now shifted to our Gunners trip to Villa Park. At Villa Park, they take on Aston Villa, who also started the new season on a high as they beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Last season, Villa proved to be a formidable opponent for Arsenal, beating our lads 1-0 at Villa Park and 0-2 at the Emirates Stadium. This season, it is crucial for our Gunners to finally outsmart the Villains and establish their dominance.

There is no room for complacency in the Unai Emery vs. Mikel Arteta matchup. Villa has performed well under Unai. They may have lost their “midfield engine,” Douglas Luiz, but they have made a major improvement in Amadou Onana, who scored in just six minutes after his debut.

For Arsenal to win, they must go all out. Arteta will need to perfect his tactics and field his strongest lineup. Most importantly, the Arsenal attack will have to be on top of their game; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli will need to bury every one of Arsenal’s chances to avoid a recurrence of last season’s performance at Villa Park.

It’s fantastic that the trip to Villa Park is early in the season; if Arsenal goes there with the proper attitude, they can achieve a dominant win that will set them up for the rest of the season. I know we’ll just receive three points for the win, but that isn’t enough for me; I want us to break their morale and leave them so crushed that they fear playing Arsenal.

In any case, an early six-pointer against Villa will be crucial, demonstrating how much Arteta’s boys have improved for another PL title chase. And the Gooners will know if the fine margins that cost their team the league by a mere 2 points have been closed.

COYG!

Sam P

