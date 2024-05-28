Arsenal need to make plans for Ethan Nwaneri after scores again as England progress in U17’s Euros

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri scores for England u17s

17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri was again in the spotlight for England’s U17s squad last night as he scored his second goal of the U17s European Championship group stage where England currently sit second in the group behind Portugal in there hopes to go through to the next stage of the competition.

After scoring a goal again France, Arsenal academy product Ethan Nwaneri lit the stage alight again when he sealed England’s 3-1 win over Spain last night. In the 86th minute England’s Divine Mukasa won the ball back in the middle of the pitch and dribbled the ball through the middle and spotted the run of Nwaneri on his left-hand side, slipping the perfect through ball into his feet. Nwaneri took a quick look up and placed the ball past the Spanish keeper making it look easy and put the cherry on top of the cake for England and sealed the second spot of the group.

Nwaneri only played one game for Arsenal this season against West Ham when Arteta decided to bring the young gun onto the pitch with 15 minutes to play and although he didn’t play for long, got right into the game and ended the game with 20 touches and an 83% pass accuracy and looked confident when he was on the pitch.

Nwaneri has been a massive asset for our U21 team this season, bagging a massive 11 goals and 2 assists in the Premier League division 2 at just 17-years-old and has been making headlines since. Being so young, he could spend another year or so in the academy building but with the level of quality he has been showing, It wouldn’t surprise me if Arteta brought him through to the senior squad next season, but is he ready?

Personally, I’ll always stick by the “if they’re good enough, they’re old enough” saying, but having him as a left winger will be hard for him to break through when we have the likes of Martinelli and Trossard, so is it best he goes on loan for at least a season? I think so.

It’s not that I don’t think he could break into the senior squad, because when I’ve watched him play, it seems effortless, but the Premier League is a tough competition and he’s still very young and small and a season in the championship, or even at a club that’s just coming up from the championship, would probably be the best idea for him and his future.

Either way, we have a bright young talent coming through and I can’t see the club letting him go permanently after how well he has played in the past year. I guess it all depends on Arteta and what his plans are next, but I for one can’t wait to see him break into the first team and shine like he has been doing.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

