Arsenal need to make Robbie Savage eat his words next season

With the title race over for the Gooners, it’s about coming to peace with the disappointment of not managing to outwit Manchester City.

But as the Gooners heal, for Arteta and Edu, there’s one thing they can do to make this summer transfer window a success: bring quality players on board. With a good summer transfer window, pundits like Robbie Savage will have nowhere to hide when they see Arsenal again set the pace in the 2023–24 PL season. By now, I know you are wondering, “What has Robbie Savage said?”

Well, while on BBC Radio, the former Manchester United star failed to mention Arsenal as a team that will challenge Arsenal for the PL title next season. Snubbing Arsenal, he said Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea as the teams that will be in contention for the PL crown.

“Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are the three teams that can challenge Manchester City next season.

“But they will need to come up with 95 points to run them close.”

Arsenal critics have been empowered these last few weeks; let them enjoy themselves. Hopefully, come next season, the disappointments Arteta and his boys have gone through will be the fuel that fires them to PL glory 20 years later, as former Chelsea winger Pat Nevine said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “This is the start of a build for Arsenal—just the start.

“They will be better again next year; they will be stronger; they will have more depth.”

COYG!

Daniel O

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

