Arsenal need to make “unbelievable” signings that can hit the ground running

Mikel Arteta has laid out his expectations for the winter transfer window. He has made it clear that we are not looking for backup options. We will not compromise on the signings we want. The ball is now in the court of Arsenal’s decision-makers.
I know you’re wondering where I’m coming from.
The other day, Mikel Arteta openly admitted he entered this season with one of the thinnest squads. Those comments suggested to some of us that he believes his squad ought to be bolstered this winter transfer window.
Before the Ipswich game, the Arsenal boss admitted, regarding the January window: “If something unbelievable is there and the club are willing to do it, we will have to consider it.”
Can you think of an unbelievable signing Arsenal could make this winter transfer window?
There are two “unbelievable” signings the Gunners can make. You can’t convince me that completing Alexander Isak’s deal wouldn’t be unbelievable.
We need a left winger and a striking option, and guess what? Isak can comfortably fill both positions. Given that, why not throw £100 million-plus to Newcastle and see if they’ll reject it?
If they do reject it, another unbelievable swoop we can make is activating Mohammed Kudus’s £85 million release clause.
Kudus, like Isak, can fill in at LW and as a striker. He can also be an LCM option.
Arsenal knows what they want: a left winger and a striker. If they don’t try to sign Isak or Kudus, I don’t know who else they can try to sign to complete that unbelievable deal Arteta is yearning for.
Currently, Arsenal is trailing Liverpool in the title race. The only way we can win the league is if the Reds drop points and we go on a winning run that will be envied. Injecting quality into Arteta’s team is the only way to give him a chance at taking on Liverpool in the title race.
What do you think?
Sam P
Isak, Osimhen, Rashford, Olmo, Vini Jr, maths tells.
Kudos, zubimenda, Eze, Lookman, Koopemeiners, f da Jong, Tchouameni, Vitinha, Yamal, musiala.
These would be starters or at least improve the squad strength immediately
Unbelievable signings for me would be both Isak and Eze.
Dream on.
That’s exactly what we are doing. Liverpool are by far the best team so far this season, and we are from our best.
And?
And Liverpool will win the title
Well, they can only lose it. We can’t win it.
Stop dreaming about the PL title this season; it’s gone. There’s no taking it off Liverpool. They don’t look in the mood to let go anyway.
And don’t delude yourself thinking Arsenal will make any “unbelievable” signing because it won’t happen.
Our club is waiting for an “opportunity” to pop up in the market. The club is not proactively pursuing any players. And we all know that the January window is hardly one that throws up the kind of “opportunity” we’re looking for
Liverpool are just steamrolling there way through the league right now. But I’m calling it! They are gonna go through a spell where everyone will be saying what happened to the team that played the first part of this season. I’m just not sure arsenal will be able to take advantage!
If Liverpool win the league this season, which in all probability will. It is Slots first season and not really his team. If Arteta can not beat a manager in his first season in charge then, I don’t see what this last 5 and a bit years have been all about. The BS of trust the process, lies in tatters. Trust ME Arteta is not capable of winning the premier league. His football is flawed and he hasn’t the ability too.
We can sign every player under the sun and we would still under achieve. Which is what we have done.
Reggie,
I have never understood why it matters whether the team is the present or the former manager’s. Arteta won with the shower that were the remains of Wenger’s and Emery’s team. Perhaps you can explain why its ok for Slot, but not for Arteta? I’d have no hesitation in congratulating Klopp for leaving Liverpool in the CL places for Slot to take over.. No doubt he is doing a grand job, but you are not treating like with like.
You obviously missed the fact that Arteta has had to “build” a team for 5 years to win the league. Something I have never connected with. A team can be built or tweaked in one maybe two. Why are we waiting for Arteta to win the league when, it is obviously the manager who wins the league. And ours hasn’t. Slot has come in and basically improved what he had. Arteta hasn’t improved what he had from last season.
In fact, I will go as far as to say, in football terms, we have gone backwards from last season. Have we peaked?
At the end of the day the buck stops at the coach’s desk; that’s true.
But we must admit that most of our top players have failed to hit the performance heights of last season and even the one before. Whether that has to do with coaching or with injuries and other uncontrollables is subject to debate.
But I wouldn’t want to think that the Arsenal team has peaked; not when we have one of the youngest squads around
I haven’t missed anything. You obviously thought, although I didn’t think you did at the time, that Arteta took over a fully functioning, successful team. If that had been the case, Emery wouldn’t have been given the boot. I recall JA conversations with you moaning as much as I was that Emery’s second season was an unmitigated disaster. Are you honestly telling me that what Arteta took over was as good or better than the current Liverpool team that Klopp left for Slot? He may have improved on what Klopp developed, but how do you know that Klopp wouldn’t have been equally successful if he had stayed? You don’t, any more than I do. You have it in for Arteta and probably always will. And I’m vilified as an apologist for excusing Arteta for making us competitive again. You and I are on completely opposite sides of the coin as we both know and there is little chance that we can agree on whether Arteta has been worth his 5 year journey.
Sue the team Arteta took over needed obvious tweaks. Now was the rabble (that wenger and emery assembled) dead wood or was it a rabble thst lost faith in a manager they couldn’t understand. Arteta came in and the rabble won the FA cup. Most of them had also previously finished 2nd in the league and got to a Euro cup final. Arteta decided he needed to bin, nearly all. He got in Luiz, Ceballos, Saures, Runneson, Willian, Lakonga and Mari. Obviously better than he got rid of. The team he inherited had some rabble in but it had some very good as well. But he decided to basically rip it up and start again. 5 plus years on, the team still hasn’t won anything. Slot comes in and overtakes us in weeks. I don’t buy it. Arteta is not upto winning the league. Its as plain as the nose on your face.
Just buy Isàak and the window is done. Throw in Ĵesua in the deaĺ
Forget about bringing in a host of overpriced players in January.There are lessons to be learned from the simple direct way Liverpool play their football as further evidenced by the demolition of West Ham.Unfortunately our Manager is unlikely to change his tactical philosophy which seems to be based on securing the bragging rights as far as possession is concerned rather than winning matches.
Grandad, some of us have been saying this for years. And some still can’t/won’t see it. Our football is not right. It falls down far too often. It is not a robust system. Its flimsy. Its poundland Pep.