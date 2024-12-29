Arsenal need to make “unbelievable” signings that can hit the ground running

Mikel Arteta has laid out his expectations for the winter transfer window. He has made it clear that we are not looking for backup options. We will not compromise on the signings we want. The ball is now in the court of Arsenal’s decision-makers.

I know you’re wondering where I’m coming from.

The other day, Mikel Arteta openly admitted he entered this season with one of the thinnest squads. Those comments suggested to some of us that he believes his squad ought to be bolstered this winter transfer window.

Before the Ipswich game, the Arsenal boss admitted, regarding the January window: “If something unbelievable is there and the club are willing to do it, we will have to consider it.”

Can you think of an unbelievable signing Arsenal could make this winter transfer window?

There are two “unbelievable” signings the Gunners can make. You can’t convince me that completing Alexander Isak’s deal wouldn’t be unbelievable.

We need a left winger and a striking option, and guess what? Isak can comfortably fill both positions. Given that, why not throw £100 million-plus to Newcastle and see if they’ll reject it?

If they do reject it, another unbelievable swoop we can make is activating Mohammed Kudus’s £85 million release clause.

Kudus, like Isak, can fill in at LW and as a striker. He can also be an LCM option.

Arsenal knows what they want: a left winger and a striker. If they don’t try to sign Isak or Kudus, I don’t know who else they can try to sign to complete that unbelievable deal Arteta is yearning for.

Currently, Arsenal is trailing Liverpool in the title race. The only way we can win the league is if the Reds drop points and we go on a winning run that will be envied. Injecting quality into Arteta’s team is the only way to give him a chance at taking on Liverpool in the title race.

What do you think?

Sam P

