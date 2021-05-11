Arsenal need to move fast to sign this coveted young midfielder

Reports suggest Arsenal see Rennes’ Camavinga as ‘priority signing’

In an astonishing revelation, French news outlet Le10Sport claimed that Arsenal see Stade Rennes’ prodigal midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a priority signing.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest young talent in the world right now, with European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all been heavily linked with the player.

Rennes find themselves in a precarious situation as the midfielder, who has three appearances for the French national team, only has a year left on his current deal at the Roazhon Park.

The report further suggests that the Gunners are “doing everything” behind the scenes to land him at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

PSG and Arsenal are currently believed to be the front-runners in the race to sign Camavinga. However, his suitors are expected to increase as the summer drags on. Thus, signing the player as early as possible, might be the cleverest decision before bigger guns enter the running.

Mikel Arteta has already said that the North London club will have to be “ruthless” in the upcoming transfer window.

The Spaniard also claimed that he will be “completely backed” by the owners of the club, who have come under huge scrutiny from the fans due to their limited investment in the team and their plans to enter a breakaway European Super League.

It is still unclear how much the Gunners will be willing to spend on Camavinga. The London side have clearly many positions which they need strengthening at.

Therefore, Arsenal would hope that there is no bidding war for their priority transfer target.

Signing Camavinga would be extremely difficult, especially when Arsenal are on the verge of no European football next season.

But if they do somehow end up landing him ahead of other big names in Europe, it will be hailed as a coup and will only strengthen the bond between the owners and the Arsenal faithful.

Go get him quick, Mikel!

Yash Bisht