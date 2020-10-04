Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal need to move on as Aouar decides to stay at Lyon

This has been one of those marathon transfer sagas as Arsenal have tried to prise Aouar from Lyon for the last two months, but now it has been revealed that the Frenchman has decided to stay at Lyon for at least one more season.

The Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had already announced last Monday that if a deakl wan’t completed by Friday then the window was closed for them. And now it appears that has come to pass….

Apparently it was RMC Sport who broke the news in this tweet last night….

And then GetFrenchFootballNews confirmed it themselves…

Nobody knows if Arsenal have any sort of backup plan in place, but with just 36 hours to go is it even possible for Arteta and Edu to find another midfielder of that quality to come to the Emirates at such short notice.

Does anyone think that we can find an equal replacement? And don’t mention yet another Chelsea reject

  1. Tom says:
    October 4, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Like I said before we was never going to get him or tp we just feed off cast offs

    Reply
  2. McLovin says:
    October 4, 2020 at 10:05 am

    I sincerely hope our useless scouting team has had other options for DM/CM than those 2.

    And why would Chelsea loan Jorginho to us? He’s started all their games this and last season.

    Reply
  3. Nicholas Tan says:
    October 4, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Typical Arsenal take their sweet time to make a deal for the players chasing since the start of the transfer window and we have a stingy owner who can’t be bothered about the club. I backed Arteta for the work he has put in but not the greedy owner.seems we are getting no one we send Torreria out yet we get no one in. From a good start of the window getting Gabriel and William to a potential bad end of the window and we have yet to get rid of the players who are not in the manager plan

    Reply
    1. ozziegunner says:
      October 4, 2020 at 11:14 am

      Why did Vinai and Edu publicly state that Arsenal did not have to sell players to buy, inferring funds were available?
      Arsenal missed out on Aouar for the simple reason they did not meet Lyon’s minimum valuation. Too smart by half!

      Reply
  4. Eddie says:
    October 4, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Once again, I’m sorry i jumped the gun with the Aouar deal.
    I got too excited with this one, it’s not what I usually do. So I own up to it this time.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      October 4, 2020 at 10:28 am

      Don’t beat yourself up about it and ignore the I told you so brigade.

      Let’s hope that something worthwhile happens before Monday night. If not, then we can all have a bl**dy good moan and share the cost of a Get Kroenke out banner to fly over the Emirates as you suggested.

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        October 4, 2020 at 10:57 am

        Yeaa.. Staying hopeful👊

        Reply
    2. GunneRay says:
      October 4, 2020 at 10:31 am

      I think you might take a credibility hit here, Eddie!. Lots of us believed in your hype but I guess us Gooners are used to lel downs by now! Chin up all, we still have Chelsea to turn to!

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        October 4, 2020 at 10:58 am

        Thanks man.. The credibility can go eff itself.
        I’ll stick to contributing to articles and discussions instead…
        I’m out the transfer biz bruv😂😂

        Reply
    3. Declan says:
      October 4, 2020 at 10:39 am

      @Eddie , it takes a big person to apologise, 👍👏👏

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        October 4, 2020 at 10:59 am

        I had to do that, it was the right thing. Thanks👊👊

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          October 4, 2020 at 11:05 am

          Aww Eddie… this ain’t down to you! What about all the ITKs!! No wonder we were all excited… but this is Arsenal we’re talking about, it’s never straightforward!
          🙂

          Reply
  5. Simon says:
    October 4, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Arsenal at it again, I always knew Wenger wasn’t the problem.. We have some pretty messed up executives.. No creativity no steel, no Style.. A yes man as a manager…. I wish them the best this season COYG

    Reply
  6. Tom says:
    October 4, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Eddie its a good job you av to pay me €100 lol anyway Chelsea might come to our rescue once again lol I rather not sign nobody they the 2nd rate Brazilian we going to end up with

    Reply
  7. Dhoni says:
    October 4, 2020 at 11:10 am

    It was not your fault @ Eddie it was ARSENAL fault in the last minute as usual.

    Reply

