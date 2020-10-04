Arsenal need to move on as Aouar decides to stay at Lyon

This has been one of those marathon transfer sagas as Arsenal have tried to prise Aouar from Lyon for the last two months, but now it has been revealed that the Frenchman has decided to stay at Lyon for at least one more season.

The Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had already announced last Monday that if a deakl wan’t completed by Friday then the window was closed for them. And now it appears that has come to pass….

Apparently it was RMC Sport who broke the news in this tweet last night….

Breaking | Houssem Aouar has just come out of a meeting with the Lyon board & announced to the rest of the staff that he is staying at Lyon. This despite the offers from Arsenal & concrete interest from Juventus & PSG, he has decided to do another season with OL. (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 3, 2020

And then GetFrenchFootballNews confirmed it themselves…

Exclusive | Lyon President Aulas tells Get French Football News on Houssem Aouar: “He is staying for one more season.” — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 3, 2020

Nobody knows if Arsenal have any sort of backup plan in place, but with just 36 hours to go is it even possible for Arteta and Edu to find another midfielder of that quality to come to the Emirates at such short notice.

Does anyone think that we can find an equal replacement? And don’t mention yet another Chelsea reject…