Arsenal need to move on as Aouar decides to stay at Lyon

This has been one of those marathon transfer sagas as Arsenal have tried to prise Aouar from Lyon for the last two months, but now it has been revealed that the Frenchman has decided to stay at Lyon for at least one more season.
The Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had already announced last Monday that if a deakl wan’t completed by Friday then the window was closed for them. And now it appears that has come to pass….
Apparently it was RMC Sport who broke the news in this tweet last night….
Breaking | Houssem Aouar has just come out of a meeting with the Lyon board & announced to the rest of the staff that he is staying at Lyon. This despite the offers from Arsenal & concrete interest from Juventus & PSG, he has decided to do another season with OL. (RMC)
And then GetFrenchFootballNews confirmed it themselves…
Exclusive | Lyon President Aulas tells Get French Football News on Houssem Aouar: “He is staying for one more season.”
Nobody knows if Arsenal have any sort of backup plan in place, but with just 36 hours to go is it even possible for Arteta and Edu to find another midfielder of that quality to come to the Emirates at such short notice.
Does anyone think that we can find an equal replacement? And don’t mention yet another Chelsea reject…
Like I said before we was never going to get him or tp we just feed off cast offs
I sincerely hope our useless scouting team has had other options for DM/CM than those 2.
And why would Chelsea loan Jorginho to us? He’s started all their games this and last season.
Typical Arsenal take their sweet time to make a deal for the players chasing since the start of the transfer window and we have a stingy owner who can’t be bothered about the club. I backed Arteta for the work he has put in but not the greedy owner.seems we are getting no one we send Torreria out yet we get no one in. From a good start of the window getting Gabriel and William to a potential bad end of the window and we have yet to get rid of the players who are not in the manager plan
Why did Vinai and Edu publicly state that Arsenal did not have to sell players to buy, inferring funds were available?
Arsenal missed out on Aouar for the simple reason they did not meet Lyon’s minimum valuation. Too smart by half!
Once again, I’m sorry i jumped the gun with the Aouar deal.
I got too excited with this one, it’s not what I usually do. So I own up to it this time.
Don’t beat yourself up about it and ignore the I told you so brigade.
Let’s hope that something worthwhile happens before Monday night. If not, then we can all have a bl**dy good moan and share the cost of a Get Kroenke out banner to fly over the Emirates as you suggested.
Yeaa.. Staying hopeful👊
I think you might take a credibility hit here, Eddie!. Lots of us believed in your hype but I guess us Gooners are used to lel downs by now! Chin up all, we still have Chelsea to turn to!
Thanks man.. The credibility can go eff itself.
I’ll stick to contributing to articles and discussions instead…
I’m out the transfer biz bruv😂😂
@Eddie , it takes a big person to apologise, 👍👏👏
I had to do that, it was the right thing. Thanks👊👊
Aww Eddie… this ain’t down to you! What about all the ITKs!! No wonder we were all excited… but this is Arsenal we’re talking about, it’s never straightforward!
🙂
Arsenal at it again, I always knew Wenger wasn’t the problem.. We have some pretty messed up executives.. No creativity no steel, no Style.. A yes man as a manager…. I wish them the best this season COYG
Eddie its a good job you av to pay me €100 lol anyway Chelsea might come to our rescue once again lol I rather not sign nobody they the 2nd rate Brazilian we going to end up with
It was not your fault @ Eddie it was ARSENAL fault in the last minute as usual.