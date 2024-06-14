Arsenal need to persuade Karl Hein to stay as backup to David Raya instead of investing

Arsenal had two elite goalkeepers last season: Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya (who arrived on loan from Brentford). Arteta had hinted that Raya had arrived to compete with Ramsdale for a starting berth. Unfortunately, Raya eclipsed Ramsdale for a starting spot; since his Arsenal debut, Raya has only missed 2 league games in which he was ineligible to participate (vs. Brentford).

He played every other game, leaving Ramsdale, a capable goalkeeper, to warm the bench. Not playing causes agony and dissatisfaction for a quality goalie; we saw that with Bernd Leno before he left, and we saw it with Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale, a strong goalie, is leaving this summer because we were unable to meet his game time requirements.

If he leaves, some of us Gooners can’t help but wonder if we should go all out and sign another top goalie, hoping he’ll come and compete with Raya (whose permanent move to Arsenal is set to be announced soon), or if it’s time to consider having an up-and-coming goalie join and end up deputising Raya.

I believe it makes perfect sense to bring in a young goalie to serve as Raya’s backup. In fact, I’d recommend Academy goalie Karl Hein. Hein is still aiming to grow into a top goalie, and the opportunity to deputise Raya next season could give him the boost he needs (that’s if Arteta can persuade him to stay and he doesn’t leave as a free agent).

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Yes, the Ukrainian keeper is a fantastic (possibly top) goalkeeper, as evidenced by his performances for Real Madrid last season, but is he the perfect fit for Arsenal?

The uncertainty of a starting role, his transfer fee, and his salary all cast doubt on his swoop’s suitability. And we don’t need a negative attitude in our goalkeeping department after a season in which our goalkeeping was as honed (because of Raya’s arrival) as we’ve ever seen in modern history. Having two No. 1’s again? That is not sustainable.

