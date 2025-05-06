Arsenal need to physically impose themselves on PSG’s diminutive midfielders

When Partey got naively and needlessly yellow carded v Madrid, there was an outburst of visible frustration from Declan Rice. Considering the state of play at the time, the response was surely justifiable. Arsenal were cruising to the semi-final where they would be all hands on deck in a pursuit of an Unprecedented feat in the club’s history.

After what unfolded in the first leg, Rice would’ve been more exempt at having a go at the Ghanaian. A midfield rejig in that game saw us get completely outclassed for a large chunk of the game. With Rice and Merino both present, we had enough to dominate their midfield physically but instead we allowed them to play on their terms. Also the pair’s inclusion deeper also meant that we couldn’t utilize their presence in the box (attacking wise). Thomas Partey’s inclusion will certainly help in the return leg but that should be coupled with a greater threat from set-pieces. The latter is actually what inspired this article given its potential.

In the early stages of the second half against PSG, Arsenal thought they had found the equalizer when Mikel Merino rose highest to head home a delightful ball from Declan Rice. Although it was later chalked off for offside, it provided a clear template for us to follow given their visible vulnerability in that area. We failed to capitalize however, which was certainly a bit of a disappointment.

Since Gabriel got injured, we haven’t been as threatening from set-piece situations. Jakub Kiwior – to his credit – has managed to fill in respectably for the Brazilian, even chipping in with a goal himself. But we are just a different animal on set-pieces with Gabriel in the side. With that said, that doesn’t mean we don’t have players who can provide threat and that is exactly what we’ll have to do in the second-leg.

A focus on technicality and control has resulted in the sacrifice of physicality and height in the PSG squad. This has served them well this campaign but it does come with it’s own drawbacks. They’ve conceded one third (38% precisely) of their goals from set-pieces this campaign, perfectly showing their limitations by having such a small(ish) squad. Taking advantage of this might prove to be a decisive factor in whether we reach the Champions League final for the first time in nearly twenty years and I sure hope we do so.

Can Arsenal Men emulate the Women’s success, with a place at the Champions League final?

Arteta wants Gunners to use “anger” at defeat to Bournemouths to fuel victory against PSG

These are my opinions, let me get yours gooners. How important do you think set-pieces will be in the tie?

