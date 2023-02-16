Arsenal need to respond quickly to Man City defeat

Arsenal did not rise to the occasion against Manchester City. Going into the top-of-the-table clash, many thought it was about time Arsenal broke their 10-game league losing streak against City, but despite many top bookies like 188BET predicting that Arsenal wouldn’t lose, that did not happen.

It’s difficult to believe, but Pep’s boys didn’t play good football but won anyway, while Arteta’s boys dominated possession (with 64%). Arsenal must demonstrate their ability to respond against Villa this weekend, according to Thierry Henry, and the loss to City is understandable because the defending champions are too good, as evidenced by the quality on their bench.

“I thought the Cup game was very significant,” the Frenchman told the Daily Mirror: “Now they came to your place, and they beat you. Can you now show that you can respond?

“Since the beginning of the season, City had to respond to what Arsenal were doing. Can you keep your composure? Go at Villa and try to rectify that straight away at the weekend, and show them that you can be with them all the way. Now it’s going to be very difficult.

“Stay calm. You lost against a great team today. (Phil) Foden and (Manuel) Akanji, come on, do you have the same bench at Arsenal? I’m not too sure. Keep your composure. You lost that one; it doesn’t mean that everything now has to go in the bin. You still have a game in hand. Now it’s going to be tough.”

“It was always going to happen during the season, where you’re not going to win, maybe two to three games. How are we going to react to that? It’s not about how you fall, it’s about how you get back on your feet and stand after that.

“Hopefully we can do that, but City are used to playing that type of role and that type of battle.”

Arsenal has dropped eight points in the last three games against Everton, Brentford, and Manchester City. They are tied with Manchester City, though they are second due to goal difference, but they have a game in hand, so they just need to match Man City’s results and win their game in hand, and they’ll have a good chance of winning the Premier League.

Ultimately, the Gunners must overcome their poor form; they did not come this far for nothing, did they?

Arteta just needs to steady the ship and get everyone back into the devastating form from the first half of the season…