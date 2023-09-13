Arsenal need to score early to help break the curse of Goodison Park

Everton away, a must win for Arsenal

The international break ends this weekend and premier league football is finally back. On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal will travel up to Liverpool to face Everton at Goodison Park. This is a must win game against the Toffee’s if we look to keep up with Manchester City who have started their season strong, winning all four matches they’ve played.

We will be favourites to win in Liverpool, but Arsenal fans have a reason to worry going into Sunday’s game. Arsenal, who hasn’t won at Goodison Park in our last five games there, will be hoping to come away with all three points. Having beaten Arsenal four times and drawn once in their last five appearances at Goodison park, Arsenal fans will be praying that we come away with the win and break the ‘Goodison Park curse’.

Everton, who last year were fighting relegation for a lot of the season, still manged to get a 1-0 win against us in February last season at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche is a very good tactically and will no doubt throw some curveballs our way throughout the game.

Coming out in front and scoring early will be crucial for our performance, Goodison Park can a very hostile environment to come to and our boys will have to be switched on and try not let the crowd get to them. Although the Everton fans can get hostile when they’re winning, they’re also very quick to quieten down once they fall behind, and I think that will be vital to the way the game ends.

Our defence will be very important and personally I’m hoping to see no messing about and Arteta start a strong back four. Everton should sit back and let us have most of the possession, but they can be dangerous on the counterattack, so were going to have to play smart and communicate well in defence. For me Zinchenko must be starting, after playing so well against England in the International break and managing to bag a goal for his country. I think he’s going to be a key player for winning this game.

We should and must be winning this game, there’s no excuses for not coming away with three points if we look to compete with the likes of City this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we will break the Goodison Park curse and come away with the win?

Daisy Mae