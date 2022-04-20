Arsenal need to show pride and desire at Chelsea tonight

What was so frustrating about Saturday’s defeat was it came after the news that Spurs had just lost.

It gave Arsenal every incentive to win at Southampton. It would have made up for our previous two defeats and put us back into a healthy position to make the top 4.

While it would be unfair to accuse the Gunners of not showing up at Saint Marys, like they were not motivated at Palace or at home to Brighton, it was still an opportunity wasted.

It would take the most optimistic Gooner to believe the same team who have lost 4 out of their last 5 fixtures will now stay unbeaten till the end of the season when 4 of their final 7 games are against rivals in the top 7.

Yet, instead of focusing on the negatives, we should concentrate that our fate remains in our own hands.

That’s how a squad with leaders would approach this week, but of course we are increasingly learning we lack the experience, hence the weak mentality on display. A draw at the Bridge keeps us in control of our own destiny. It would mean if we were victorious in the remaining 6 matches, we would qualify for the Champions League.

It’s natural to think if we had shown up for even one of the last three encounters how healthy our position in the table would look, but the players simply have zero time to think like that.

In general, they have played like a group who don’t understand what’s at stake. They have been going through the motions, when in reality it’s inexcusable for them not to be fired up when the consequences are so huge.

They have a chance to be known as the Gunners who take us back to UEFA’s elite competition, which financially would be huge for the club.

Man United won’t be as bad next season, Newcastle now have the resources to grow so it’s not an exaggeration to say we might not get a better chance than this to return to the promised land.

If we fail because we are not good enough, that’s acceptable.

We can understand the squad lack experience and have been left with a lack of creativity and firepower. That we can question management about.

What can’t be accepted (and has been by a section of our fanbase) is a lack of desire and pride by those who represent the badge.

If we lose at the Bridge because Chelsea are better that’s just where the two teams are. But no one in a red and white shirt should play in a London Derby with a chance to go level on points with Spurs and not be incentivised.

I would take a draw if you offered it to me…

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan Smith

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…