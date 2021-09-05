Arsenal need to stand together and fight to silence the critics

There has been an amazing knee-jerk reaction from fans to Arsenal losing to Brentford with an inexperienced team decimated by injuries, and then being beaten by the two teams that contested the Champions League Final.

The fixture list for Arsenal could not have picked a worse beginning of the season for the Gunners, and of course everyone is disappointed, but if our first 3 games had been against Norwich, Burnley and Brighton, for example, it is safe to say that everyone wouldn’t be so depressed as they are now.

But, to look on the bright side, we have got two of the hardest games of the season out of the way, we are getting most of our players back to fitness, and it is time for the team to pick themselves up and start winning again.

As Edu said on Arsenal.com, it is now time for the team to stand together and fight for the badge to prove that the criticism is totally unjustified. “I always say, in these periods, when you are exposed, it’s really easy for everybody to come and hit us.” he said. “No problem, we have to accept that. But it is our responsibility as well in this period to be together, to work and go through this difficult moment. So these kind of moments are important as well because you see who is who. Who wants to fight. Who wants to step forward and say now we want to change it.

“We have the team to change it, we have the fans to change it, we have the right coach to change it, we have the right players to change it. So now is a good moment to be together, to work as a team, to step forward and say, ‘Listen guys, we have to change it as soon as possible’.”

We have to change it next weekend when we face Norwich at the Emirates, and the important thing is get the home fans behind the team and cheering them on. 5 of our next 7 games at home (with reasonably easy away games at Burnley and Brighton in between) so with a fair wind and our fanatical home crowd, there is no reason why we can’t get a great run of results to shut our critics up once and for all.

Sam P