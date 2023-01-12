Arsenal need to “stay calm and invest” to stay ahead of Man City

Is there anything negative to say about Mikel Arteta right now? by Sam

Arteta’s project is on track, so much so that some pundits have chosen to be petty, such as criticising Arteta’s touchline passion for the game against Newcastle, in order to speak ill of a man who has transformed Arsenal from “premier league ushers” who made way for other teams, to now Premier League title contenders.

Anyway, according to Tribal Football, Sol Campbell is the latest Premier League legend to praise Arteta’s work at the Emirates. “It is evident that, after a season and a half where things were not going well with him and he was criticized, they could have sacked him. But they stayed with him, and now they are reaping the rewards of him,” said Campbell, referring to Arteta’s credentials as Arsenal’s coach.

Arsenal leads the Premier League title race with 44 points after 17 games, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

However, Campbell is not convinced that the point differential makes Manchester City less likely to win the Premier League. On the Premier League title, Campbell admitted that only spending big this winter guarantees Arsenal winning the league this season.

“There is still a long way to go in the Premier League, and Manchester City is slowly catching up, so it will be interesting to wait until the end of the season. I hope they stay calm and invest just enough to help them,” Campbell added.

“Before this window closes, we need to get a little help to get through this and compete with Manchester City, who are tightening up there now.”

The Gunners are prepared to spend a lot of money to bring in Mykhailo Mudryk; whether they spend more after the Ukrainian sensation joins will have to be seen.

Sam P



