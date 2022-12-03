Arsenal need to step up striker search after devastating Jesus injury revealed

Well, all Arsenal fans always expect to see our players injured when they go off on international duty, and we have been proved coorrect yet again, with devastating news coming from the Brazil camp in Qatar that after a scan on his knee Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup.
The annoying thing is that he only played cameo roles in Brazil’s first two games, and Jesus and Martinelli only started against Cameroon because Brazil had already qualified for the knockouts.
Martinelli put in an excellent performance, but Jesus was a bit subdued and was taken off after an hour. It has since been revealed that he needed a scan on his knee and it is apparently an ongoing problem at Arsenal this season…
🇧🇷| @geglobo on Gabriel Jesus and his knee injury:
“Gabriel Jesus was already in pain on the spot in the matches for Arsenal. The recovery period is not long – estimated at up to one month – but enough to prevent participation in the rest of the matches of the World Cup.” #afc
— Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) December 3, 2022
If he is out for at least a month, plus more time to return to match fitness again, Mikel Arteta will only have Eddie Nketiah as our one confirmed centre-forward, and surely he can’t play two games every week, although he will be very fresh to start with.
But this emphasises the need for us to buy some extra cover in early January. I wonder if we can at least get Mudryk or Gakpo right at the start of the transfer window to shore up our very thin squad.
Or maybe Arteta and Edu have got another wild card up their sleeves?
————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hopefully, he will be back in time to play when games resume or maybe miss one or two matches. I wonder if Arteta will be able to work on Nelson for LW while Martinelli or Nketiah play upfront.
Mudryk will be a good player to have but we need more of a RW/ST type of player now and a quality 6/8 also.
Huge blow, for whichever games I reckon Martinelli should play central with Smith Rowe back in contention and hopefully match-fit soon
We all feared this injury along with the CDM injury, the most. The versatile striker/winger. in Jan is now probably looking more likely we will sign one. We need to now pray that Martinelli and Saka can both come through the tournament unscathed
Mudryk is an LW and we’ve got plenty of attackers who can play well on the left wing
Gakpo’s playing style is too similar to Aubameyang’s, so I’d prefer a more dominant CF in the mold of Vlahovic
This news slightly weakens our hand in negotiations with clubs to sign their players, however in terms of Mudryk I still think can get him for a reasonable price, Shakhtar might actually need the money, especially with everything going on in the country, however Gakpo will be harder to prise out of PSV as they will ask for crazy money when you factor in his goal output over last/this season is very good and the World Cup so far too.
In the meantime it is over to Eddie to step up now prove his doubters wrong.
Guys can excuse the mudryk fantasy and simulate with players we have, I honestly believe we can’t afford him, cos by January the big super clubs will be on him, which will trigger his price up there….
Let’s concentrate on our christmas fixture congested games.
To fans…..in our eyes/view we want martineli play top nine while ESR play from the wings
But I think Mikel will likely stick his guns with Nketia (he is english) playing martineli ahead of him upfront will further render him useless in our cup games, I mean he is a £90k per week player!
Which every way, we must grind out a win against the hammers come boxing day …..
When January comes……we roll out tanks in the market
Off topic: Congratulations to all our players who made it through to the knockouts, special mentions for Martinelli and Xhaka, who always performs for Switzerland anyway, on the other hand Partey was shocking last night, I watched his performance like a hawk and he was jogging around at points in the game, that level of effort Arteta would not accept that for sure