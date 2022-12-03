Arsenal need to step up striker search after devastating Jesus injury revealed

Well, all Arsenal fans always expect to see our players injured when they go off on international duty, and we have been proved coorrect yet again, with devastating news coming from the Brazil camp in Qatar that after a scan on his knee Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup.

The annoying thing is that he only played cameo roles in Brazil’s first two games, and Jesus and Martinelli only started against Cameroon because Brazil had already qualified for the knockouts.

Martinelli put in an excellent performance, but Jesus was a bit subdued and was taken off after an hour. It has since been revealed that he needed a scan on his knee and it is apparently an ongoing problem at Arsenal this season…

🇧🇷| @geglobo on Gabriel Jesus and his knee injury: “Gabriel Jesus was already in pain on the spot in the matches for Arsenal. The recovery period is not long – estimated at up to one month – but enough to prevent participation in the rest of the matches of the World Cup.” #afc — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) December 3, 2022

If he is out for at least a month, plus more time to return to match fitness again, Mikel Arteta will only have Eddie Nketiah as our one confirmed centre-forward, and surely he can’t play two games every week, although he will be very fresh to start with.

But this emphasises the need for us to buy some extra cover in early January. I wonder if we can at least get Mudryk or Gakpo right at the start of the transfer window to shore up our very thin squad.

Or maybe Arteta and Edu have got another wild card up their sleeves?

