Arsenal need to stifle Sancho and Rashford to beat Man United

Yes, Manchester United are beatable! By Sylvester Kwentua

Okay friends, today I want to talk about the game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Sunday, and see how I can get one or two positive things to solidify my belief that Arsenal has the chance to win against the Red Devils on Thursday.

Okay here we go. Before the game started between Chelsea and Manchester united, I remember telling a fellow football fan that this game will reveal, or not, Manchester United’s determination to start improving on their league form. “If Manchester United holds Chelsea to a draw, then I will consider it a good result that will propel them on, in future games” I told my friend.

Fortunately for Man United, they ended the game with a point, and this to me, is a good sign that Arsenal’s game against them on Thursday, will be explosive. Alright, so does it mean that Arsenal may lose against Manchester United? I don’t think so, but that is only if Arsenal play to their strengths on that day; which means playing by the wings! Manchester United don’t have the players to really stop Arsenal’s play from the wings.

In the Chelsea versus Manchester United game, Christiano Ronaldo was expected to steal the show for Manchester United, but it was actually Sancho who ran things for Man United. Even when Ronaldo came on as a sub in the second half of the game, his impact was not felt. Maybe against Arsenal, Ronaldo will have a better impact, but from what I saw him do against Chelsea, I doubt if he has what it takes to really trouble Arsenal’s defence.

So who do I think Arsenal should look out for against Man United? Sancho and Rashford. Yes you read me right!

Aside the goal that Sancho scored against the Blues, he had a good game, all through. He was always ready to ruffle the Chelsea’s defence, and he got his reward for his effort with a goal in the second half.

Sancho is starting to pick up his form, and against Arsenal on Thursday, trust me if I say he will be charged up. However, if Arsenal can keep Sancho and Rashford quiet on Thursday, I am sure Ronaldo alone won’t be effective against a youthful Arsenal team.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester